Thermal Interface Materials Market is Anticipated to Reach a valuation of USD 3.77 Billion by 2027 at 10.80% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Thermal Interface Materials Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 3.77 billion by 2027 from USD 1.84 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 10.80% over the forecast period.

Thermal interface materials, mostly made of silicone or similar products are predominantly applied between two components to improve the thermal coupling between them. They are equipped with the ability to erase microscopic air pockets and therefore are commonly used in heat producing and heat dissipating devices. Additionally, thermal interface materials ensure the maintenance of the recommended temperature in electronic devices.

The booming consumer electronics sector, growing demand for device miniaturization, and widespread technological advancements in the field are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business sphere.

Alongside, rising automation trends of devices like smart phones, growing R&D activities in the field, and growing disposable income of the masses are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper. Moreover, the booming LED industry, elevating demand for embedded PCs, and increasing integration of electronic components inside vehicles are adding momentum to the expansion of this industry vertical.

Furthermore, increased IT activities worldwide, widespread industrialization, and stringent emission regulations across various nations are aiding the expansion of the Global Thermal Interface Materials Market. On the flipside, High cost pertaining to these materials is hindering the remuneration scope of this marketplace.

This industry further suffered a massive setback due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government imposed lockdowns and travel bans stalled numerous commercial activities while disrupting the supply chain network of various markets. Due to a halt in manufacturing activities of the end use industries, the demand for thermal interface materials dropped drastically. These factors together hampered the progression of this business sphere during the pandemic era.

Get Sample of [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/1413

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

Silicone Grease

Non-Silicone Grease

By Application:

LED Lighting

Automotive Electronics

Power Electronics

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of Global Thermal Interface Materials Market are.

Dow Corning Corporation

3M Company

Company Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lord Corporation

Electrolube

Momentive Performance Materials Inc

Laird PLC

Shin-Etsu MicroSi

ACC Silicones

AOS Thermal Compounds

OMEGA Engineering Inc

Polymatech Japan Co

Intertronics

Nusil Technology

Microtech Components GmbH

Aremco Products Inc

M.G. Chemicals

Novagard Solutions

Dupont

Kerafol Keramische Folien GmbH

Fujipoly

Wakefield-Vette

Zalman Tech Co.

These companies are envisioned at emerging as global leaders in this highly competitive sector. They are partaking in various business centric activities and are formulating robust growth strategies to meet their profit goals.

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the fastest growing region in the Global Thermal Interface Materials Market?

Asia Pacific is poised to emerged as one of the fastest growing regions in this industry. This is attributable to the widespread internet proliferation, rising adoption of electronic devices, prompt industrialization, and presence of noteworthy players.

Category-Wise Insights

Which is the leading product type segment in this industry?

The silicone grease segment is presently leading the market in terms of volume share. This is ascribed to the wide array of beneficial properties possessed by silicone which includes excellent thermal conductivity and high adhesive strength.

Which is the top performing application segment in this market?

The telecommunications & IT segment is reckoned to amass notable gains over the estimated timeframe due to the rising adoption of smart devices, increased demand for fast internet connectivity, and growing trends of device miniaturization.

Major Developments

In June 2022, Dow Corning Corporation announced the launch of its latest TIMs range named DOWSIL TC-4040.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1413

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing Trends of this Market

This industry sphere has been witnessing a substantial growth over the stipulated timeframe due to the impact of numerous development propellants.

There has been an accelerating demand for high-speed connectivity across the globe. The advent of the 5g network to cater to the ever increasing connectivity requirements of the masses is one of the major expansion catalysts for this marketplace. It is evident that, high volume of data procured through 5G internet tends to create heating issues in cloud servers and device storage systems. This has resulted to the increased need for efficient, robust, safe, and highly reliable communication infrastructure. Thermal interface materials easily mitigate the heating issues across servers and devices, making communication easier for the masses.

Apart from that, the increasing trends of device miniaturization is another factor resulting in the widespread adoption of these materials. People are always on a look out for slimmer, lighter, and faster communication devices to eliminate portability issues. But this is also leading to a steep rise in heating issues across the devices, thereby escalating the demand for efficient thermal interface materials. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business sphere.

On Special Requirement Thermal Interface Materials Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1413

Related Reports:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is valued at USD 1.03 Billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 13.38 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 44.15% over the forecast period.

in 2022 and expected to reach by 2029 with a CAGR of 44.15% over the forecast period. Global Exoskeleton Market is valued at USD 492.8 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 13,948.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 44.98% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 44.98% over the forecast period. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market is valued at USD 125.09 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1582.73 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 43.70% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 43.70% over the forecast period. Global Collaborative Robots Market is valued at USD 1,175.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9,979.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 35.73% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 35.73% over the forecast period. Global RF Power Semiconductor Market is valued at USD 18.22 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 32.47 Billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and expected to reach by 2028 with the CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Global Self-Checkout System Market is valued at USD 3975.8 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 9469.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. Global Air Purifier Market is valued at USD 12.84 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.01 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period. Global 3D Sensor Market is valued at USD 3.125 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 14.68 Billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 24.73% over the forecast period.

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: LinkedIn Blog: Top 10 Collaborative Robot Companies

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited