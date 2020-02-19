Thermal Interface Materials Market Size Worth $3.33 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermal interface materials market size is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc., registering a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. Rising demand of thermal interface materials (TIMs) in the automotive electronics on account of increasing vehicle production primarily in China, Indonesia, and Japan is likely to boost industry demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Greases and adhesives were the largest product segment accounting for 34.5% in 2018 on account of its superior properties including the enhancement of the heat dissipation and thermal coupling between two components

Tapes and films segment accounted for over 14.4% of revenue share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the projected period owing to their properties such as high durability and its lightweight

The thermal interface materials market in automotive electronics is expected to account for a revenue of USD 427.8 million by 2025 on account of high use of the product in heat management in automotive electronic components

The TIMs market in China is expected to realize market revenue of USD 686.4 million by 2025 on account of increase in the automotive production through favorable government which has resulted in the setting up of manufacturing bases by companies including BMW and Volkswagen

The major manufacturers have increased their presence across the value chain through integration from the raw material supply, to product manufacturing and distribution across the major economies globally

Polyethylene is a material extensively used for the production of thermal interface materials on account of superior molding abilities. The industry is highly regulated in the terms of the materials used for the production of TIMs on account of critical application scope of the product primarily in the healthcare industry.

Increase in the investments towards the development of advanced thermal interface materials is expected to benefit the market growth. In addition, the market is also expected to register notable gains with the introduction of advanced products in the form of tapes and greases & adhesives which is further expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.

The rising use of substitutes such as elastomeric bearing, thermal paste, and graphite foams are anticipated to pose a threat to the TIMs market growth. However, rising awareness among consumers over the use of synthetically derived thermal interface materials such as thermal pads and phase change materials is projected to propel the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product, application, and regions:

Thermal Interface Materials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Tapes and Films



Elastomeric Pads



Greases and Adhesives



Phase Change Materials



Metal-Based



Others

Thermal Interface Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Telecom



Computer



Medical Devices



Industrial Machinery



Consumer Durables



Automotive Electronics



Others

Thermal Interface Materials Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

