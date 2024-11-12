Thermal Interface Materials Market to Grow by USD 3.16 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Demand in Computer Hardware, AI-Powered Report Explores Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global thermal interface materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.57% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from computers hardware manufacturing is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in technology. However, miniaturization of electronic devices poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., AIM Metals and Alloys LP, AOS Thermal Compounds LLC, Bergquist, DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fuji Polymer Industries Co. Ltd., GrafTech International Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp., KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., Laird Performance Materials, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wakefield Thermal Inc., and ZALMAN.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global thermal interface materials market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Computers, Telecom, Automotive electronics, Medical devices, and Others), Type (Grease and adhesive, Taps and films, Phase change materials, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., AIM Metals and Alloys LP, AOS Thermal Compounds LLC, Bergquist, DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fuji Polymer Industries Co. Ltd., GrafTech International Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp., KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., Laird Performance Materials, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wakefield Thermal Inc., and ZALMAN

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global thermal interface materials market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technology in various industries. With the rise of consumer electronics, such as phones, tablets, and smart devices, there is a surging need for effective thermal management solutions. These materials help in dissipating heat generated by fast-speed networks, higher bandwidth IT activities, and advanced cockpit functionality in automotive and aerospace components. Moreover, the healthcare sector is another major contributor to this market. The geriatric population's increasing need for dental health solutions, including complete and partial dentures, is driving the demand for thermal interface materials. Dental diseases like tooth loss, periodontitis, gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and root canal caries are common among the elderly. The aesthetic appeal of dentures and the need for improved dental pulp health are also factors fueling market growth. Emerging economies, with their expanding healthcare infrastructure and growing disposable incomes, are expected to boost sales and installation figures in the post-pandemic times. Additionally, the manufacturing of medical products, pharmaceuticals, and medical electronics, as well as construction work, require thermal interface materials for various applications. The market trends include technical advancements in materials like polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and carbon composite products. The increasing focus on thermal insulation, conductance, and dissipation in medical devices and industrial machinery is also driving the demand for these materials. Engineers in the manufacturing zone are constantly seeking innovative thermal management solutions to meet the evolving needs of various industries. Despite the market's promising growth, challenges such as high prices, lack of reimbursement, and economic situations impact demand and supply. However, the increasing consumer health awareness, changing lifestyle, and consumer electronics' widespread use are expected to offset these challenges. The banking, e-commerce, utilities, media, and office end-use sectors are also expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth in the coming years.

The thermal interface materials market has experienced notable advancements with the introduction of innovative solutions like gap fillers and metal-based thermal interface materials. Competition among vendors is intense as they explore new technologies to maintain market position. End-user industries are increasingly adopting modern thermal interface materials due to improved thermal conductivity, efficiency, and ease of application. This market trend is expected to fuel the growth of the global thermal interface materials market significantly during the forecast period.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The global thermal interface materials market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced electronics, medical devices, and industrial machinery. Challenges in the dental industry, such as the growing geriatric population, dental diseases, and tooth loss, are driving the need for better thermal management solutions in dental health. Dentures, including complete and partial, are essential medical products for dental health, and their manufacturing involves the use of thermal interface materials like greases, thermal tapes, elastomeric pads, and solders. However, economic situations, lack of reimbursement, and high prices are hindering the dentures market's growth in emerging economies. In post-pandemic times, upgradation of dental practices, sales, and installation figures are expected to increase. The PC market, consumer electronics, and IT activities require high thermal conductivity materials for faster networks and higher bandwidth. Engineers in the manufacturing zone are focusing on technical advancements, such as phase change materials and polymer matrix composites, for thermal management solutions. The healthcare sector, including medical electronics and medical devices, is a significant consumer of thermal interface materials. Construction work, utilities, and banks also require thermal insulation and dissipation materials. The demand and supply balance in the market are influenced by factors like consumer health awareness, changing lifestyles, and household incomes. In conclusion, the thermal interface materials market is poised for growth in various end-use sectors, including dental, electronics, medical devices, and industrial machinery.

The shrinking size of electronic devices, particularly mobile handsets, presents a significant challenge for manufacturers in terms of thermal management. With the trend toward smaller devices, the range of thermal interface materials is being reduced, leading to decreased consumption. Moreover, mobile manufacturers are investigating chip-level thermal management solutions for portable platforms. Additionally, the preference for smaller smartphone screen sizes, which has grown since 2019, further complicates matters for thermal interface material suppliers. As a result, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to hinder the expansion of the global thermal interface materials market over the forecast period.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This thermal interface materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Computers

1.2 Telecom

1.3 Automotive electronics

1.4 Medical devices

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Grease and adhesive

2.2 Taps and films

2.3 Phase change materials

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Computers- Thermal interface materials play a crucial role in managing heat dissipation in electronic devices such as laptops, PCs, tablets, and palmtops. These materials reduce thermal resistance between the heat source and heat sink, ensuring efficient heat flow. By filling air gaps and minimizing interface resistance variance, they lower contact resistance. Widely used in manufacturing computer accessories like microchips, transistors, and diodes, the global computer accessories industry's growth forecast fuels demand for thermal interface materials. This market is poised to witness significant growth due to its essential function in enhancing device performance and longevity.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market refers to the industry that produces and supplies materials used to enhance the thermal conductivity between two surfaces in electronic devices and industrial applications. The global market for TIMs is driven by several factors, including the growth in consumer electronics, IT activities, and construction work. The increasing demand for high-performance electronic devices, such as tablets and smartphones, requires efficient cooling solutions, driving the demand for TIMs. Additionally, infrastructure development and higher bandwidth requirements in emerging economies are expected to fuel market growth. Phase change materials, dispensable gels, and adhesive tapes are some of the popular types of TIMs used in various industries. Factors such as economic situation, disposable incomes, and lack of reimbursement may impact the market growth. The geriatric population and dental diseases, such as tooth loss, periodontitis, gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and root canal caries, are significant factors driving the demand for dentures. However, the high price of dentures and lack of reimbursement may limit the market growth. Dry mouth, a common condition among the elderly and those with dental diseases, can also impact the demand for TIMs, as it affects the efficiency of cooling systems in electronic devices.

Market Research Overview

The Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market encompasses a wide range of products, including greases, thermal tapes, elastomeric pads, solders, phase change materials, and more. These materials play a crucial role in managing heat dissipation in various industries, from consumer electronics and IT activities to construction work and industrial machinery. Driving factors for the TIM market include the growing demand for fast-speed networks, higher bandwidth, and advanced technologies in sectors like medical electronics, consumer durables, automotive electronics, and aerospace components. The proliferation of phones, smart devices, tablets, video games, and other consumer electronics has fueled the need for efficient thermal management solutions. Key applications for TIMs include medical products, office end-use, and manufacturing zones. Factors influencing the market include economic situations, disposable incomes, healthcare spending, infrastructure development, and consumer health awareness. The post-pandemic times are expected to bring about upgradation, sales, and installation figures in various sectors. TIM product utilization is influenced by factors like thermal conductivity, hardness, and tensile strength. Technological advancements and the development of thermal management solutions, such as polymer matrix composites and metal matrix composites, are expected to further boost the market. In industries like construction, dispensable gels and adhesive tapes are used for thermal insulation and dissipation. In the medical field, TIMs are used in medical devices and dental health applications, including dentures. Dental health concerns like tooth loss, periodontitis, gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and root canal caries affect the geriatric population and those with dental diseases. The high price of dentures and lack of reimbursement are significant challenges in the dentures market. The TIM market is influenced by various factors, including demand and supply dynamics, PC market trends, banks, e-commerce, utilities, media, and consumer lifestyle changes. Emerging economies and their healthcare systems, as well as manufacturing activities, also impact the market. Engineers and manufacturers in these industries are constantly seeking innovative solutions to improve thermal management and meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Computers



Telecom



Automotive Electronics



Medical Devices



Others

Type

Grease And Adhesive



Taps And Films



Phase Change Materials



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio