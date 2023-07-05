Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.42% from 2022 to 2027|APAC estimated to contribute 69% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermal interface materials (TIMs) market size is set to grow by USD 1,833.41 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising demand for automobile electronics is a key factor driving the market growth. This growth is due to the increasing demand for automobiles, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) driven by the awareness of harmful emissions. The rising per capita income in developed countries is witnessing sales growth in EVs. Furthermore, many countries, like France, the UK, and India, have implemented mandates and set targets for EV adoption in the coming years. The increased use of electronic components, such as batteries and fuel cells, in EVs is increasing the sales growth of the market. In addition, the rising awareness about greenhouse gas emissions is motivating many countries to seek alternatives to fossil fuel-powered transportation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market

The thermal interface materials (TIMs) report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The thermal interface materials (TIMs) market covers the following areas:

Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The increasing usage of PCTIMs is a major trend shaping the market. These materials, when subjected to high temperatures, are transformed into liquid form and exist as solids at room temperature. PCTIMs are used in various applications because of their properties. Furthermore, these materials provide a close interfacial association between the surface and form thin bond lines as compared to polymer-based thermal interface materials. As a result, due to their various favorable properties, they are used in many commercial thermal management applications. In addition, they are also increasingly used in fabricating assembly-line electronic components due to their ease of application. Hence, this increase in the use of PCTIMs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Stringent regulations on manufacturing medical devices are a significant challenge restricting the market growth. Different countries are making the regulatory environment for medical devices stricter with manufacturers worldwide. As a result, manufacturers must show a favorable risk-benefit ratio and conduct clinical trials for Class III products, while also ensuring data protection and legal compliance. For example, FDA closely monitors compliance with extensive obligations, including design and manufacturing practices, adverse event reporting, and labeling of medical devices. Hence, these stringent regulations for medical devices are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The thermal interface materials (TIMs) market is segmented into application (computers, telecom, automotive electronics, medical devices, and others), type (grease and adhesive, taps and films, phase change materials, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the computer segment will be significant during the forecast period. These materials are used for dissipating excessive heat generated by components such as CPUs, hard disks, graphic cards, and chipsets in devices such as laptops, PCs, tablets, and palmtops. Furthermore, they improve the heat flow by reducing resistance and minimizing variance in the thermal interface. These materials are widely used in microchips, transistors, and diodes. In addition, these materials fill air gaps, enhancing contact between solid surfaces and improving the life of the systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Bergquist

DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD

Dow Inc.

KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.

Wakefield Thermal Inc.

ZALMAN

Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd

3M Co.

Co. AIM Metals & Alloys LP

AOS Thermal Compounds LLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

GrafTech International Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Indium Corp

Laird Performance Materials

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

Vendor Offering

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers excellent thermal interface materials for chips to lid, lid to heatsink, a device to the board, and temporary TIMs for testing applications.

The company offers excellent thermal interface materials for chips to lid, lid to heatsink, a device to the board, and temporary TIMs for testing applications. Bergquist - The company offers thermal interface materials which are very high thermal conductivity.

The company offers thermal interface materials which are very high thermal conductivity. ZALMAN - The company offers thermal interface materials which have very high thermal conductivity.

Related Reports:

The creep resistance materials market size is estimated to grow by CAGR of 7.29% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,005.73 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (electronics and semiconductors, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy and power, and others), type (carbon fiber and glass fiber), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in the adoption of creep-resistance materials in various industries is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The solder materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 840.63 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (wire, bar, paste, flux, and others), end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, building, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing number of electronic components in vehicles is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,833.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Bergquist, DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD, Dow Inc., KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., Wakefield Thermal Inc., ZALMAN, Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd, 3M Co., AIM Metals & Alloys LP, AOS Thermal Compounds LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., GrafTech International Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp, Laird Performance Materials, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global thermal interface materials market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global thermal interface materials market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Grease and adhesive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Grease and adhesive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Grease and adhesive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Grease and adhesive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Grease and adhesive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Taps and films - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Taps and films - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Taps and films - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Taps and films - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Taps and films - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Phase change materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Phase change materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Phase change materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Phase change materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Phase change materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 129: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 130: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 132: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 AIM Metals Alloys LP

Exhibit 133: AIM Metals Alloys LP - Overview



Exhibit 134: AIM Metals Alloys LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: AIM Metals Alloys LP - Key offerings

12.5 AOS Thermal Compounds LLC

Exhibit 136: AOS Thermal Compounds LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: AOS Thermal Compounds LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: AOS Thermal Compounds LLC - Key offerings

12.6 DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD

Exhibit 139: DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD - Overview



Exhibit 140: DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD - Key offerings

12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 142: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd

Exhibit 147: Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 148: Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd - Key offerings

12.9 GrafTech International Ltd.

Exhibit 150: GrafTech International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: GrafTech International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: GrafTech International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: GrafTech International Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 154: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Indium Corp

Exhibit 163: Indium Corp - Overview



Exhibit 164: Indium Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Indium Corp - Key offerings

12.13 Laird Performance Materials

Exhibit 166: Laird Performance Materials - Overview



Exhibit 167: Laird Performance Materials - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Laird Performance Materials - Key offerings

12.14 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Exhibit 169: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

Exhibit 172: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 173: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Segment focus

12.16 SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 176: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 177: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.17 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

