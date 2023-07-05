Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.42% from 2022 to 2027|APAC estimated to contribute 69% to the market growth - Technavio

05 Jul, 2023, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermal interface materials (TIMs) market size is set to grow by USD 1,833.41 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising demand for automobile electronics is a key factor driving the market growth. This growth is due to the increasing demand for automobiles, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) driven by the awareness of harmful emissions. The rising per capita income in developed countries is witnessing sales growth in EVs. Furthermore, many countries, like France, the UK, and India, have implemented mandates and set targets for EV adoption in the coming years. The increased use of electronic components, such as batteries and fuel cells, in EVs is increasing the sales growth of the market. In addition, the rising awareness about greenhouse gas emissions is motivating many countries to seek alternatives to fossil fuel-powered transportation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The thermal interface materials (TIMs) report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
The thermal interface materials (TIMs) market covers the following areas:
- Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Sizing
- Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Forecast
- Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Analysis
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Major Trends
The increasing usage of PCTIMs is a major trend shaping the market. These materials, when subjected to high temperatures, are transformed into liquid form and exist as solids at room temperature. PCTIMs are used in various applications because of their properties. Furthermore, these materials provide a close interfacial association between the surface and form thin bond lines as compared to polymer-based thermal interface materials. As a result, due to their various favorable properties, they are used in many commercial thermal management applications. In addition, they are also increasingly used in fabricating assembly-line electronic components due to their ease of application. Hence, this increase in the use of PCTIMs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
Stringent regulations on manufacturing medical devices are a significant challenge restricting the market growth. Different countries are making the regulatory environment for medical devices stricter with manufacturers worldwide. As a result, manufacturers must show a favorable risk-benefit ratio and conduct clinical trials for Class III products, while also ensuring data protection and legal compliance. For example, FDA closely monitors compliance with extensive obligations, including design and manufacturing practices, adverse event reporting, and labeling of medical devices. Hence, these stringent regulations for medical devices are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The thermal interface materials (TIMs) market is segmented into application (computers, telecom, automotive electronics, medical devices, and others), type (grease and adhesive, taps and films, phase change materials, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the computer segment will be significant during the forecast period. These materials are used for dissipating excessive heat generated by components such as CPUs, hard disks, graphic cards, and chipsets in devices such as laptops, PCs, tablets, and palmtops. Furthermore, they improve the heat flow by reducing resistance and minimizing variance in the thermal interface. These materials are widely used in microchips, transistors, and diodes. In addition, these materials fill air gaps, enhancing contact between solid surfaces and improving the life of the systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Companies Mentioned
- SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG
- Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Bergquist
- DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD
- Dow Inc.
- KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.
- Wakefield Thermal Inc.
- ZALMAN
- Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd
- 3M Co.
- AIM Metals & Alloys LP
- AOS Thermal Compounds LLC
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- GrafTech International Ltd.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indium Corp
- Laird Performance Materials
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.
Vendor Offering
- Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers excellent thermal interface materials for chips to lid, lid to heatsink, a device to the board, and temporary TIMs for testing applications.
- Bergquist - The company offers thermal interface materials which are very high thermal conductivity.
- ZALMAN - The company offers thermal interface materials which have very high thermal conductivity.
|
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.42%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,833.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
12.54
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 69%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Bergquist, DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD, Dow Inc., KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., Wakefield Thermal Inc., ZALMAN, Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd, 3M Co., AIM Metals & Alloys LP, AOS Thermal Compounds LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., GrafTech International Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp, Laird Performance Materials, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global thermal interface materials market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global thermal interface materials market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Grease and adhesive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Grease and adhesive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Grease and adhesive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Grease and adhesive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Grease and adhesive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Taps and films - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Taps and films - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Taps and films - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Taps and films - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Taps and films - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Phase change materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Phase change materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Phase change materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Phase change materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Phase change materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 126: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 AIM Metals Alloys LP
- Exhibit 133: AIM Metals Alloys LP - Overview
- Exhibit 134: AIM Metals Alloys LP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: AIM Metals Alloys LP - Key offerings
- 12.5 AOS Thermal Compounds LLC
- Exhibit 136: AOS Thermal Compounds LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: AOS Thermal Compounds LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: AOS Thermal Compounds LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD
- Exhibit 139: DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD - Overview
- Exhibit 140: DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD - Key offerings
- 12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 142: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 145: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd
- Exhibit 147: Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.9 GrafTech International Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: GrafTech International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: GrafTech International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: GrafTech International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: GrafTech International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 154: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Indium Corp
- Exhibit 163: Indium Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Indium Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: Indium Corp - Key offerings
- 12.13 Laird Performance Materials
- Exhibit 166: Laird Performance Materials - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Laird Performance Materials - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: Laird Performance Materials - Key offerings
- 12.14 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Exhibit 169: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.
- Exhibit 172: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Segment focus
- 12.16 SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 176: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 177: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 178: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.17 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 179: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 182: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 186: Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 188: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations
