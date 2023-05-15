Thermal Management Solutions Market worth $6.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Thermal Management Solutions Market by Type (Water, Gas/Steam, Alkyl Benzenes, Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Silicon Polymer, Glycol, Molten Salts), Form, Temperature Class, Package Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", According to MarketsandMarkets, the thermal management solutions market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% from USD 4.3 billion in 2022. The thermal management solutions market is mainly driven by the increase in consumer awareness and growing demand in end-use industries like energy & power, oil & gas, plastic & fiber, petrochemical & chemical, HVAC, among other industries. Moreover, it is also driven by the rapidly developing market in the Asia Pacific region.

Renewable Energy industry is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The growth of the renewable energy industry in the thermal management solutions market is being fueled by several factors, including rising demand for renewable energy, favorable government policies, technological advancements, environmental advantages, and cost competitiveness. Moreover, the renewable energy industry is expanding its utilization of thermal management solutions because many renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels and wind turbines, require efficient and reliable thermal management systems to function optimally. These systems play a crucial role in regulating the temperature of components and preventing overheating or freezing, which can lead to system failure and reduced energy efficiency. As a result, there is a corresponding rise in the demand for thermal management solutions in this market.

Silicon Polymer type is projected to be the largest growing type in the thermal management solutions market, in terms of value.

Silicon polymers are ideal for use in high-temperature applications where other types of thermal management solutions may degrade or break down, as they can withstand extreme temperatures. They possess excellent heat transfer properties, enabling efficient transfer of heat from one point to another. In addition, they are typically low in toxicity and environmentally friendly, as they do not contain harmful chemicals or heavy metals. Therefore, the combination of high thermal stability, outstanding thermal performance, versatility, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness has contributed to the rapid growth of silicon polymer-based thermal management solutions in various industrial applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for thermal management solutions during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region's availability of low-cost raw materials and labor has attracted foreign manufacturers to establish their manufacturing plants, and government initiatives against global warming will boost the thermal management solutions market in the region. Additionally, the rising application of thermal management solutions in industries such as Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Plastic & Fiber, Petrochemical & Chemical, and HVAC will further drive the thermal management solutions market. The region's low living standards and low disposable income of the people may lead to price reductions of thermal management solutions.

Market Players :

The major players operating in the thermal management solutions market include The Dow Chemical Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), ExxonMobil (US), Chevron (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Shell PLC (UK), Lanxess (Germany), Clariant AG (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Dupont (US).

