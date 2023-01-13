Thermal Paper Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.24 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Thermal Paper Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Thermal Paper Market" By Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer), By Application (Point of Sale (POS), Lottery And Gaming, Tags And Label), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Thermal Paper Market size was valued at USD 4.01 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26494

Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermal Paper Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Thermal Paper Market Overview

A specific kind of paper called thermal paper is produced with a chemically active layer on one or both sides to help in inkless printing. These coatings are a concoction of chemical reactions that generate a picture when heated. The product is mostly utilized in direct thermal printers, which include arrays of tiny heating elements that alternately heat and cool while printing.

The print head's alternating heating and cooling elements create images on the surface material as the thermal paper flips between it and the platen roll. The thermal paper serves as a recording medium for printing using heat and a thermal printer. Thermal energy is transferred onto this paper directly to produce images. Due to their expanding use in creating lottery and gaming tickets, thermal papers will become more and more in demand.

For printing point of sale (POS) receipts at ATMs, gas stations, cash registers, credit card terminals, and similar services, thermal papers with a weight of 70 g/m2 or less are typically used. Hospitals, warehouses, retail stores, and the entertainment industry all employ point-of-sale (POS) machines to speed up checkout times and increase customer satisfaction. The growth of the retail industry and the extension of the network of hypermarkets and small shops are both accompanied by point-of-sale (POS) billing activities.

Over the course of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising use of Point of Sale (PoS) devices for conducting retail transactions. The ticketing applications on buses, trains, and other commercial transportation vehicles make heavy use of the mobile POS terminals. Additionally, these devices are utilized for material management in industries like government buildings, manufacturing facilities, and retail establishments.

In addition, the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries' increasing emphasis on labeling/providing a thorough description of ingredients in order to combat adulteration activities is anticipated to drive up product demand. Label, release liners, carbonless, décor, and kraft speciality papers are widely accessible and cater to unique application needs. It is a great packaging material for the food and beverage industry, cosmetics, and logistics due to improved moisture retention, enhanced pH levels, and hygiene. This product is utilized for marketing purposes in addition to security and transportation since it enhances the visual messages a package conveys.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the expanding use of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags in the healthcare sector will continue to be a positive factor for industry growth in the near future. Due to its ability to produce multi-color paper, developments in thermal transfer technology are also predicted to offer significant growth prospects during the projection period. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by the increased demand for thermal paper for asset tagging and certification labels for cold storage products and laboratory specimens.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Thermal Paper Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Thermal Paper Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Appvion Incorporated, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM), Nakagawa Paper Rolls, Oji Holdings Corporation, Siam Paper, Jujo Limited, Ricoh Company, Ltd., PM Company, Koehler Paper, and Hansol Paper.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Thermal Paper Market into Technology, Application, and Geography.

Thermal Paper Market, by Technology

Direct Thermal



Thermal Transfer



Others

Thermal Paper Market, by Application

Point of Sale (POS)



Lottery & Gaming



Tags & Label



Others

Thermal Paper Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Printing for Packaging Market By Product (Rotogravure Printing, Flexography Printing, and Digital Printing), By Application (Business, Advertising), By Geography, And Forecast

Electronic Materials Market By Product (Silicon Wafer, PCB Laminate), By Application (Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (IC), Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)), By Geography, And Forecast

Thermal Printing Market By Format Type (Industrial Format, Desktop Format), By Offering (Printer, Supplies), By Printer Type (Barcode Printers, POS Printer), By Printing Technology (Direct Thermal (DT), Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2) and Thermal Transfer (TT)), By Application (Manufacturing and Industrial, Healthcare and Hospitality), By Geography, And Forecast

Metallized Paper Market By Product (Lamination, Vacuum Lamination), By Application (Printing, Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Specialty Paper Manufacturers transforming paper wraps like never before

Visualize Thermal Paper Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research