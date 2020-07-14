Thermal Printing Evolves with Managed Print Services

For decades, office environments have enjoyed the simplicity of managed print services (MPS) for laser printers. The MPS provider takes care of the printer, toner, and paper. The headache of managing these devices and supplies has long been removed from IT's list of responsibilities, and supplies buyers have enjoyed the elimination of repetitive ordering tasks. Now, these same benefits can be applied to a business's fleet of direct thermal and thermal transfer printers with ExtenData's T-MPS.

"Our customers face continuous margin pressure and increasing operational complexity. To keep pace with customer demand, the need to innovate and streamline operations is greater than ever. We know that our T-MPS solution will provide businesses efficiency and peace of mind," said Steve Sager, President and CEO of ExtenData.

T-MPS creates operations efficiency by eliminating downtimes caused by label supply errors, reduces headaches and labor associated with the management and maintenance of thermal label printers and supplies, and lowers a business's expenses. With predictive modeling, quarterly usage reporting, and analysis ExtenData's T-MPS team tracks your supplies so you don't have to.

"At ExtenData we pride ourselves on the service we provide our customers. Introducing this new solution is exciting because we know our customers will love it. Who doesn't love a solution that makes their life easier? These types of small improvements make all the difference in our lives and businesses," remarked Georgia Brown, Director of Marketing for ExtenData.

About ExtenData

Experienced. Reliable. Accessible. We track things for people who care by extending operational efficiency with visibility and tracking solutions. ExtenData's reliable hardware, software, supplies, services, and support enable businesses to keep pace with customer needs at the front line of business.

