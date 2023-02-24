Thermal Printing Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Use of Thermal Printers in Various Industries to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Printing Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal printing market is anticipated to develop at a compound yearly growth rate of 4.98% over the course of the forecast period, from an estimated US$30.231 billion in 2020 to a market size of US$42.494 billion in 2027.

A thermal printer is a cutting-edge printing technique that uses heat to produce an image or text on thermal paper. The demand for thermal printers that are dependable and enduring for printing operations in challenging conditions and for a significant production volume is driving the rapid growth of the global thermal printing market.



Expanding the use of thermal printers in various industries to boost the market growth



The primary factor driving the expansion of this market is the expanding use of thermal printers across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and others. Other reasons influencing the demand for these printers due to the increase in existing printing applications include a growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and fast industrialization. The demand for thermal printers will also increase as a result of lower maintenance costs following their adoption.



One of the key aspects influencing the market is the use of thermal printers in the retail sector. In order to improve customer experiences, thermal printing solutions are frequently utilized at POS in retail businesses. These solutions offer improved and high-speed printing options compared to traditional impact printers. The global thermal printing industry is expanding due to the cost-effectiveness of thermal printing solutions compared to traditional printing solutions.



By Type



By type, the thermal printing market is segmented as direct thermal printing and thermal transfer printing.



By Application



By application, the thermal printing market is segmented into barcode labels, labeling, kiosks, and other segments. Cast polymers were predominantly used in the construction of public utilities including schools, hospitals, and transportation hubs that served the nonresidential sector.



By End-User Industry



By end-use industry, the thermal printing market is segmented as retail, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, government, security, and others. The healthcare segment holds a major share as it helps to print labels and tags improving patient flow, bed utilization, and allocation. Also, smart labels help in the instant tracking of medical equipment and patients.

Companies Mentioned

Axiohm (Part of the TXCOM Group)

Bixolon Co., Ltd.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

HP Development Company L.P

Seiko Instruments GmbH

SATO Holdings Corporation

Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

