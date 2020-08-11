Thermal Scanners Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Wavelength ; End Use, and Geography

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The increasing demand for thermal scanners for elevated body temperature detection during COVID-19 pandemic and growing adoption of thermal scanners in automotive sector are a few of the key factors driving the global thermal scanners market growth.Moreover, the use of thermal scanners to diagnose defects in building structures and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in thermal scanners are anticipated to drive the future growth of thermal scanners market in the coming years.



However, export restrictions imposed on thermal cameras/scanners may hinder the growth of the market.



The thermal scanners market is segmented on the basis of type, wavelength, end use, and geography.Based on the type, the market is segmented into handheld and fixed.



In 2019, the fixed segment held a larger share of the global thermal scanners market.Based on wavelength, the thermal scanners market is segmented into short-wave infrared, mid-wave infrared, and longwave infrared.



The mid-wave infrared segment is expected register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end use, the market is segmented into industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas, and others.



The aerospace and defense segment contributed a substantial share to the thermal scanners market in 2019, and others segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2020-2027. In terms of geography, the global thermal scanners market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and APAC. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



The COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has spread across the globe at a rapid pace, to gain the status of pandemic.China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, the UK, South Africa, and the US are among the most affected nations in terms of affirmed cases and pronounced deaths, as of July 2020, and according to the WHO, there are ~16,523,815 confirmed cases and 655,112 deaths around the world.



COVID-19 has affected economies and business operations due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.However, as the lockdown restrictions are getting easy, with which business units, companies, and commercial areas such as airports are reopening.



Hence, the risk of the workforce catching the infection has increased. Therefore, companies such as Robert Bosch, FLIR, Ametek, Opgal, and Thermavis are among the prominent players actively participating in the development of thermal scanners for the management of this pandemic.



The overall thermal scanners market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Thermal scanners market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global thermal scanners market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the thermal scanners market.



A few of the major players operating in the global thermal scanners market are 3M, AMETEK Inc., Electro Optical Industries, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Infrared Cameras Inc, Leonardo S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seek Thermal, Inc., and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd



