Thermal Spray Coatings Market worth $14.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Materials (Ceramics and Metals & Alloys), Process (Combustion Flame and Electrical), End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture, Energy & Power and Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 14.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing industrialization across various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, energy, and healthcare, is a significant driver for the thermal spray coating market. These industries require coatings to enhance their components and equipment's performance, durability, and protection.

By Process, the combustion flame segment accounted for the highest thermal spray coatings market share from 2023 to 2028.

The combustion flame segment, by process, market accounted for the largest share. The combustion flame process provides reasonable control over the thickness of the coating layer. Operators can regulate the deposition rate and achieve the desired coating thickness by adjusting the parameters such as fuel-to-oxygen ratio, spray distance, and traverse speed. This control is essential for meeting specific coating thickness requirements and ensuring uniformity across the substrate.

By Material, the ceramics segment accounted for the highest thermal spray coatings market share from 2023 to 2028.

The combustion flame segment, by process, market accounted for the largest share. Ceramic coatings exhibit exceptional wear resistance, making them ideal for applications where components are subjected to abrasive wear, erosion, or sliding contact. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, mining, and manufacturing utilize ceramic coatings to protect critical parts against wear and extend their lifespan.

By End-use industry, the aerospace segment accounted for the highest share of the thermal spray coatings market from 2023 to 2028.

The aerospace segment, by end-use industry, accounted for the highest share. Thermal spray coatings are extensively used in turbine engine components, such as blades, vanes, combustor liners, and turbine casings. These coatings protect high-temperature environments, oxidation, erosion, and corrosion. Thermal barrier coatings (TBCs) are applied to turbine blades and vanes to reduce heat transfer, improve fuel efficiency, and extend component lifespan. Such factors enhance the usage of thermal spray coatings in the aerospace industry.

North America is the largest region in the thermal spray coatings market.

The increasing use of thermal spray coatings in various countries is the major driving factor of the thermal spray coatings market in the region. The region has multiple service providers which hold significant market share. The area is home to prominent aerospace manufacturers, and thermal spray coatings are extensively used in aircraft engines, turbine components, aerospace structures, and other critical parts. The demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-performance coatings in this industry fuels the growth of the thermal spray coatings market.

The major players operating in the thermal spray coatings market include Praxair ST Technologies, Inc. (US), H.C Starck Gmbh (Germany), Bodycote (UK), and Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland), BryCoat Inc. (US), Thermal Spray Technologies Engineered Coatings Solution (US), F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying (US), Arc Spray (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Metallisation Limited (UK), Plasma-Tec, Inc. (US), GTV Verschleiss-Schutz (Germany), and others.

