Thermal Spray Materials Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Evolving Opportunities with C and M Technologies GmbH & AMETEK Inc.| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (metals and alloys, ceramics, polymers, and others)

Application (metals and alloys, ceramics, polymers, and others) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

The Thermal Spray Materials Market size is expected to increase by USD 3230 Million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. 29% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for thermal spray materials in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The significant increase in the demand for thermal spray materials owing to urbanization and modernization, and rising personal disposable income will facilitate the thermal spray materials market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Thermal Spray Materials Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

C and M Technologies GmbH - The company offers thermal spray materials for laser cladding.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Thermal Spray Materials Market Driver:

Increasing demand in the aerospace industry to maintain aircraft components and repair old ones:

The key factor driving the global thermal spray materials market growth is increasing demand in the aerospace industry to maintain aircraft components and repair old ones. Thermal sprays are widely used in jet engine components such as crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on. They are also used to coat landing gears (bearings and axles within the landing gear) to withstand stresses during landing and take-off. Thermal spray coatings such as zirconium oxide, aluminum bronze, and cobalt-molybdenum are utilized in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles. Furthermore, chromium cobalt, aluminum oxide, and chromium carbide coatings are used in turbine air seals, fuel nozzles, and turbine vanes. The most often employed procedures in this area are high-velocity oxy-fuel (HVOF) and plasma spray. Thus, the increased usage of thermal spray materials in the aerospace industry will fuel the market during the forecast period.

Thermal Spray Materials Market Trend:

Increasing application of thermal spray coatings in the medical industry.:

Another key factor driving the global thermal spray materials market growth is the increasing application of thermal spray coatings in the medical industry. To import a thermal spray coated product into the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) generally needs a pre-market evaluation of the coated product. Organizations like International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) have also defined different materials and testing requirements for these coatings, some of which are recognized by the FDA. Thermal coatings can improve abrasion resistance, biocompatibility, and implant dentures in the biomedical and medical device industry. Thermal coatings are corrosion-resistant and biocompatible in the biomedical sector, making them ideal for use as bioceramic coatings in implant fabrication. This will fuel the demand for thermal spray materials and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

Thermal Spray Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3230 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.71 Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alsher APM LLC, AMETEK Inc., C and M Technologies GmbH, Castolin GmbH, CenterLine Holdings Inc., Flame Spray Technologies B.V., Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., Hardface Alloys Inc., HC Starck Tungsten GmbH, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Metallisation Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Polymet Corp., Powder Alloy Corp., Praxair Inc., Sandvik AB, Treibacher Industrie AG, Linde Plc, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

