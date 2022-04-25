Thermal Spray Materials Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Evolving Opportunities with C and M Technologies GmbH & AMETEK Inc.| Technavio

Apr 25, 2022, 08:15 ET
Thermal Spray Materials Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Alsher APM LLC, AMETEK Inc., C and M Technologies GmbH, Castolin GmbH, CenterLine Holdings Inc., Flame Spray Technologies B.V., Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., Hardface Alloys Inc., HC Starck Tungsten GmbH, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Metallisation Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Polymet Corp., Powder Alloy Corp., Praxair Inc., Sandvik AB, Treibacher Industrie AG, Linde Plc, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Application (metals and alloys, ceramics, polymers, and others)
- Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
The Thermal Spray Materials Market size is expected to increase by USD 3230 Million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. 29% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for thermal spray materials in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The significant increase in the demand for thermal spray materials owing to urbanization and modernization, and rising personal disposable income will facilitate the thermal spray materials market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The Thermal Spray Materials Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.
- C and M Technologies GmbH - The company offers thermal spray materials for laser cladding.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
- Thermal Spray Materials Market Driver:
- Increasing demand in the aerospace industry to maintain aircraft components and repair old ones:
The key factor driving the global thermal spray materials market growth is increasing demand in the aerospace industry to maintain aircraft components and repair old ones. Thermal sprays are widely used in jet engine components such as crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on. They are also used to coat landing gears (bearings and axles within the landing gear) to withstand stresses during landing and take-off. Thermal spray coatings such as zirconium oxide, aluminum bronze, and cobalt-molybdenum are utilized in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles. Furthermore, chromium cobalt, aluminum oxide, and chromium carbide coatings are used in turbine air seals, fuel nozzles, and turbine vanes. The most often employed procedures in this area are high-velocity oxy-fuel (HVOF) and plasma spray. Thus, the increased usage of thermal spray materials in the aerospace industry will fuel the market during the forecast period.
- Thermal Spray Materials Market Trend:
- Increasing application of thermal spray coatings in the medical industry.:
Another key factor driving the global thermal spray materials market growth is the increasing application of thermal spray coatings in the medical industry. To import a thermal spray coated product into the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) generally needs a pre-market evaluation of the coated product. Organizations like International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) have also defined different materials and testing requirements for these coatings, some of which are recognized by the FDA. Thermal coatings can improve abrasion resistance, biocompatibility, and implant dentures in the biomedical and medical device industry. Thermal coatings are corrosion-resistant and biocompatible in the biomedical sector, making them ideal for use as bioceramic coatings in implant fabrication. This will fuel the demand for thermal spray materials and will continue to do so during the forecast period.
Thermal Spray Materials Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3230 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.71
Performing market contribution
Europe at 29%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alsher APM LLC, AMETEK Inc., C and M Technologies GmbH, Castolin GmbH, CenterLine Holdings Inc., Flame Spray Technologies B.V., Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., Hardface Alloys Inc., HC Starck Tungsten GmbH, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Metallisation Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Polymet Corp., Powder Alloy Corp., Praxair Inc., Sandvik AB, Treibacher Industrie AG, Linde Plc, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Metals and Alloys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Metals and Alloys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Metals and Alloys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Metals and Alloys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Metals and Alloys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Ceramics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ceramics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Polymers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Polymers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polymers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Polymers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Polymers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 C and M Technologies GmbH
- Exhibit 97: C and M Technologies GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 98: C and M Technologies GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: C and M Technologies GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
- Exhibit 100: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hardface Alloys Inc.
- Exhibit 105: Hardface Alloys Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Hardface Alloys Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Hardface Alloys Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 HC Starck Tungsten GmbH
- Exhibit 108: HC Starck Tungsten GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 109: HC Starck Tungsten GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: HC Starck Tungsten GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hoganas AB
- Exhibit 111: Hoganas AB - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Hoganas AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Hoganas AB - Key offerings
- 10.8 Metallisation Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Metallisation Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Metallisation Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Metallisation Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Powder Alloy Corp.
- Exhibit 117: Powder Alloy Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Powder Alloy Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Powder Alloy Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Praxair Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Praxair Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Praxair Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Praxair Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Praxair Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sandvik AB
- Exhibit 124: Sandvik AB - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Sandvik AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Sandvik AB - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Sandvik AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Sandvik AB - Segment focus
- 10.12 Treibacher Industrie AG
- Exhibit 129: Treibacher Industrie AG - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Treibacher Industrie AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Treibacher Industrie AG - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
