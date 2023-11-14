Thermally Conductive Polymers Market to Surpass US$ 366.4 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Thermally Conductive Polymers Market size was valued at US$ 136.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 366.4 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030. The global thermally conductive polymers market is witnessing significant growth on the account of rise in end user industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and medical industries. Moreover, increasing innovation in microelectronic components and advent of smaller electronic component is creating demand or high performance thermal management solutions. Furthermore, development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) is augmenting demand for thermally conductive polymers from automotive industry, thereby propelling market growth.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Thermally Conductive Polymers Market:

Adoption of EVs is a latest in the global thermally conductive polymers market. Thermally conductive polymers have potential application in battery-powered vehicles due to their high energy density. Thermally conductive polymers are used create lightweight component of vehicles with better safety. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, Global EV sales reached a record-high of 6.9 million in 2021, a 107% increase from 2020. It is the first time since 2012 that the global EV sales doubled in one year. Of the vehicles sold, 98% were light-duty vehicles (LDVs) and 2% were heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs). By the end of 2021, cumulative global sales of EVs reached 18.6 million, a 58% increase from end of 2020. Of these vehicles, 95% were LDVs while HDVs accounted for 5%. In 2021, the global average EV share of new vehicle sales achieved an all-time high of 8.3%, up from 4.2% in 2020.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2572

Key Market Takeaways:

Global thermally conductive polymers market is expected to surpass US$ 366.4 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the strong growth of end user industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and medical industries.

On the basis of Product Type, Polyamide segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its exceptional thermal conductivity properties. Also, it is cost-effective, which is again propelling segment growth.

On the basis of Filler Type, Ceramics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its advantages such as easy processing, light weight, and low cost.

On the basis of End-use Industry, Electrical & Electronics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the strong growth of electrical & electronics sector. Also, miniaturization of electronic components is further expected to fuel segment growth.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region.

Key players operating in the global thermally conductive polymers market include RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Covestro AG, Royal DSM, Mitsubishi Engineering-Polymers Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co., and Torray Industries, Inc. etc.

Global Thermally Conductive Polymers Market Key Developments

In May 2022, Dow globally introduced DOWSIL™ TC-6015 Thermally Conductive Encapsulant, an advanced, proven, silicone-based solution that provides exceptional thermal management for power electronics applications. This product has won two prestigious 2022 innovation awards: one from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) in the Manufacturing category; and a Silver from the Edison Awards in the Industrial Technology category.

In November 2022, SABIC, a global marketer in the chemical industry, introduced LNP™ KONDUIT™ 8TF36E compound, a new specialty material that helps address the stringent demands of burn-in test sockets (BiTS) used to stress-test double-data-rate (DDR) memory integrated circuits (ICs).

Read complete market research report, "Thermally Conductive Polymers Market, By Product Type, By Filler Type and By Region and Segment Forecast 2023 - 2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Thermally Conductive Polymers Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)



Polyamide (PA)



Polycarbonate (PC)



Polyethylenimine (PEI)



Polysulfone (PSU)



Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



Polyolefin



Epoxy



Silicone



Polyurethane



Others

By Filler Type:

Ceramics



Carbon-based



Others

By End-use Industry:

Electrical & Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Industrial



Healthcare

By Region:

- North America

By Country: U.S. Canada



- Europe

By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe



- Asia Pacific

By Country:

China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



- Latin America

By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



- Middle East & Africa

By Country: GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2572

Find more related trending reports below:

Sulfone Polymer Market, By Product Type (Polysulfone, Polyethersulfone, Polyphenylsulfone, Polyethersulfone Ketone, Others), By Application (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive & Transportation, Water Treatment, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Food Processing, Others), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

Polymer Stabilizers Market, By Product Type (Antioxidants, Heat Stabilizers, Light Stabilizers), By End-User (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Building and Construction, Other End User), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

Silicone Polymer Market, by Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels, and Others), by End-Use Industry (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Transportation, Personal Care & Consumer Products, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Energy, and Others (Automobiles etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Super Absorbent Polymers Market, By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Poly Acrylamide Co-polymer and Others), By Application (Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence products, Feminine Hygiene Products and Others), By Regions(North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/1792653/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights