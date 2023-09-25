ThermaMEDx Introduces Clinically Proven EverTears Dry Eye Therapy Exclusively at Walgreens

News provided by

ThermaMEDx LLC

25 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

The world's first combination instant-heat compress and pre-moistened eyelid cleaning pad clinically proven to reduce Dry Eye symptoms is now available at Walgreens following two years of success in Doctors' offices across the US.

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of clinical success in Doctors' offices across the US, ThermaMEDx proudly announces the launch of its clinically proven treatment for dry eyes, EverTears, exclusively at Walgreens in a 10-count package. This new offering underscores the brand's commitment to making top-tier eye care solutions both accessible and convenient for the millions of Americans suffering from dry eyes.

Continue Reading
EverTears clinically proven treatment for Dry Eye and MGD is now even more accessible with the launch of its 10-count package, exclusively available at Walgreens.
EverTears clinically proven treatment for Dry Eye and MGD is now even more accessible with the launch of its 10-count package, exclusively available at Walgreens.
#1 Doctor Recommended EVERtears Launches the World's First Instant-Heating Pre-Moistened Compress+Eyelid Cleaning Pad Exclusively at Select Walgreens
#1 Doctor Recommended EVERtears Launches the World's First Instant-Heating Pre-Moistened Compress+Eyelid Cleaning Pad Exclusively at Select Walgreens

Historically, eye drops or "artificial tears" have been the primary choice for those seeking dry eye relief. These remedies, which originated in Roman times, were once made from natural ingredients like water, honey, and salts, providing temporary respite. Modern versions, though more refined, still offer only temporary relief of symptoms, doing little to address the underlying cause of most dry eye cases, a condition called Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD).

With EverTears, ThermaMEDx presents a forward-thinking alternative. With over two years of clinical success solely available for purchase at top eye care clinics, the new 10-count package ensures that this innovative treatment is within easy reach for consumers, especially with its exclusive availability at Walgreens.  EverTears can be found on the middle shelf in the eye care section of select Walgreens stores.

"Traditional eye drops from 'Big Optical' corporations continue to bank billions in profits for providing nothing more than temporary relief, but as our understanding of eye care has evolved, so should our solutions. EverTears offers a modern, clinically proven approach to dry eye relief. With the introduction of our new 10-count package at Walgreens, we're making this breakthrough treatment even more accessible," stated Ben Nobles, Co-Founder at ThermaMEDx.

ThermaMEDx encourages those experiencing symptoms of Dry Eye Disease to explore the transformative benefits of EverTears and for a limited time is offering $5 savings with a convenient print-at-home coupon available at https://evertears.net/walgreens.

For additional information on EverTears or to schedule an interview with a ThermaMEDx representative, please contact Co-Founder Carl Sweat at [email protected] or 404-999-3937.

About ThermaMEDx:

ThermaMEDx is a pioneering healthcare company specializing in state-of-the-art eye care solutions. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, ThermaMEDx crafts products designed to significantly improve the lives of those contending with eye-related challenges.

SOURCE ThermaMEDx LLC

Also from this source

ThermaMEDx Co-founder Ben Nobles Joins Select Group at the 2023 PERC Elevate Dry Eye Workshop

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.