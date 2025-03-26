THERME GROUP ANNOUNCES DALLAS AS FIRST LOCATION FOR ITS NEW U.S. CONCEPT

"Therme Group is proud to bring its vision for accessible, world-class wellbeing to the U.S.," said Robert Hanea, CEO of Therme Group. "With our deep expertise in creating Europe's most-visited wellbeing destinations, we see Dallas as the perfect place to introduce our concept—one that will provide an unparalleled experience for residents and visitors while contributing to the city's economic and social vitality. We are grateful to the City of Dallas for welcoming this vision, and we look forward to making Therme Dallas a transformative space for the community."

The Trinity River, with its natural beauty, breathtaking views of the skyline, and proximity to the Dallas Water Commons and the Cedars neighborhood, is a unique and perfectly suited location for a wellbeing destination. Close to the reimagined Dallas Convention Center, the proposed high-speed rail station and a variety of entertainment and dining options within walking distance, Therme Dallas would help better connect Dallas' most prominent natural amenity, to the city's downtown core while offering a sustainable destination for integrated wellbeing.

"Dallas is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S., making it the perfect city to debut Therme's first U.S. location," said John Alschuler, Chief Executive Officer of Therme Group U.S., a recognized leader in urban development with a track record for transformative projects that enhance community vitality and connectivity. "As we expand to the U.S. as well as globally, we are prioritizing cities like Dallas that embrace innovation and long-term growth. Therme Dallas will be more than a destination—it will be a new model for urban wellbeing, offering residents and visitors a space that fosters vitality, community connection, and a deep integration with the city's unique culture."

If approved by the Dallas City Council, Therme Dallas will have a significant economic impact on the City of Dallas and Dallas County by creating hundreds of jobs, partnering with small businesses and local colleges and universities and adding an undeveloped piece of property to the tax rolls. The project is expected to generate over $1.8B in tax revenue over the first 30 years, with $1.1B in local tax revenue and an additional $700M+ in state tax revenues redirected to the City through the Project Finance Zone.

"Dallas is a city of opportunity, and so many international companies are ready for everything Dallas has to offer. With our central location, business-oriented climate, and a diverse population, I know that the City of Dallas is the place to be for the Therme Group," said Hon. Jesse Moreno, Dallas City Council Member District 2. "Therme will contribute greatly to the economic growth in District 2 and quality of life improvements in our City. I look forward to working with Therme as they engage with community members and stakeholders in the coming months."

A commitment validated by the widespread success of its European wellbeing destinations, which have welcomed 40 million guests since opening, attracting wide appeal and high return rates. Throughout this success, Therme Group has developed a robust in-house ecosystem of expertise and continually invests in research to deepen its understanding of holistic wellbeing, evolving its technological advancements and scientifically backed environments and experiences to reach a broad population.

"Therme Dallas will bring to life a new standard for urban spaces offering an integrated solution that reconnects us with nature, self, and others—enhancing physical, mental, social, and collective wellbeing," said Robert Hammond, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Therme Group U.S. and co-founder of New York City's High Line, where he helped turn an abandoned railway into one of the world's most celebrated urban parks. "Most present-day social infrastructures are siloed spaces —parks, restaurants, museums, spas, pools and baths— performing a limited set of functions in isolation. What people increasingly crave is integration—a single destination promoting overall wellbeing by combining green spaces, water elements, and community-focused amenities into one holistic environment."

Therme Group is uniquely positioned to fulfill this pressing need for new urban spaces that prioritize collective wellbeing. Recognizing the proven and scientifically backed health benefits of thermal bathing, Therme Group launched in 2011 with a clear vision: to synthesize modern advancements with time-honored practices that have sustained human health and connection for millennia. At the core of this vision is a mission to pioneer inclusive urban wellbeing at scale.

About Therme Dallas. Therme Dallas will be a state-of-the-art wellbeing destination spanning hundreds of thousands of square feet, featuring thermal baths, dozens of saunas and wet rooms, thermal and mineral pools, exhilarating waterslides, relaxation beds, immersive art, a wide variety of restaurants, and an abundance of plants and trees.

Offering a diversity of inclusive wellness experiences that utilize cutting-edge sustainable technologies, biophilic architecture, lush greenery, and water to create a rejuvenating and relaxing third space.

Therme Dallas will be for everyone, of all ages, made accessible through attainable price points allowing people to reconnect with nature, self, and each other. Whether it's a splash session with your kids, the pool bar with friends, me time in our thermal pools and saunas, healthy food for all occasions or an immersive art experience, Therme Dallas will help you reimagine wellbeing.

About Therme Group. Therme Group is a global developer, owner, and operator pioneering the future of wellbeing through a new type of social infrastructure designed to enhance physical, mental, and social health. By integrating nature, water, and technology, Therme Group creates immersive, inclusive urban spaces that foster health, social connection, and cultural engagement.

With locations across Europe—including Therme Bucharest, the world's first LEED Platinum-certified wellbeing infrastructure, and Therme Erding, the world's largest wellbeing destination—Therme Group welcomes over 3.5 million visitors annually. Upcoming projects in Manchester, Frankfurt, Toronto, and the U.S. will continue to expand its transformative approach to urban wellbeing.

Each Therme destination offers a diverse, multi-sensory experience, from thermal and mineral pools, saunas, and lush botanical spaces to swim-up bars, exhilarating waterslides, and cultural programming. Driven by the belief that wellbeing should be accessible to all, Therme Group is redefining how cities integrate health, nature, and human connection—creating scalable, sustainable solutions for the future of urban life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649951/Therme_Group_US_Dallas_rendering.jpg