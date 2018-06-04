Thermi Announces Settlement of Patent Infringement Litigation with Viveve

"We are pleased to come to a mutual agreement with Viveve and conclude this matter," said Vladimir Paul-Blanc, President and General Manager of Thermi. "We will continue our strategy of focusing on our core temperature-controlled energy delivery platform and building on the worldwide success of all Thermi applications, including ThermiVA® in the women's intimate health market. We congratulate and commend Dr. Red Alinsod's contribution to ThermiVA and look forward to continuing to work closely with him on future innovations in women's intimate health."

About Thermi

Thermi, an Almirall Company, is a leading global manufacturer of temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology. The company's flagship product is ThermiRF®, a platform technology that uses temperature as an endpoint for various minimally and non-invasive applications (ThermiTight®, ThermiRase®, ThermiSmooth® Face, ThermiVa®, etc.). Thermi also offers the Thermi250™ device as the newest innovative RF for body. Founded in 2012, Thermi is a U.S.-based company with its headquarters in Irving, Texas and R&D in Boston, MA.

For more information, please visit www.thermi.com

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying science to provide medical solutions to patients & future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting against skin health diseases and helping people feel and look their best. We support healthcare professionals in its continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed.

The company, founded 75 years ago and with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has become a key element of value creation to society according to its commitment with its major shareholders and its decision to help others, to understand their challenges and to use Science to provide them with solutions for real life. Total revenues in 2017 were 755.8 million euros. More than 1,830 employees are devoted to Science.

For more information, please visit almirall.com; linkedin.com/company/almirall

