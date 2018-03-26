Thermion Completes Additional Acquisition of a 171MW Self-Supply Wind Project

- The strong commitment to sustainability is one of the great values of the Mexican company. To date, Thermion's 348MW of solar and wind projects will reduce approximately 640 thousand metric tons of CO2 equivalent from the environment annually, equivalent to eliminating approximately 125 thousand cars from the road.

MEXICO CITY, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermion, an independent clean energy power producer and supplier to corporate customers, has completed its third acquisition: a 171 MW self-supply wind project; Los Molinos, from Comexhidro, a Mexican power developer.

The project will be constructed in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. This transaction is in addition to Thermion´s other two self-supply wind and solar project acquisitions (117MW wind and 48MW solar) completed in late 2017, bringing Thermion's current controlled project capacity in Mexico to 348MW. Construction of all plants is anticipated to commence between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

Thermion's focus on the self-supply (auto-abasto) legacy regime projects allow it to provide competitive, and stable priced electricity to its customers for 20 years, reducing their exposure to the volatility of long-term electricity prices, eliminating exposure to carbon-based fuel prices and transferring the legacy benefits of lower transmission costs to its customers.

To date, Thermion's 348MW of solar and wind projects will reduce approximately 640 thousand metric tons of CO2 equivalent from the environment annually, equivalent to eliminating approximately 125 thousand cars from the road.

"We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of our second wind project in the state of Tamaulipas, where we aim to develop, build and operate one of the most relevant wind farm complexes in America to deliver reliable renewable energy to our pipeline of corporate customers throughout the country," said Alberto Garza Santos, co-founder and Chairman of Thermion.

"Expansion and portfolio diversification is not our only focus; our team is focused on working with our customers to understand their current and future energy procurement challenges, from efficient use of energy to electric vehicles. Our aim is to be their long-term energy partner and adviser, offering sustainable low carbon solutions to all their energy needs," added Michael Bax, CEO of Thermion.

About Thermion

Thermion is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) whose objective to be the preferred supplier of competitive renewable and clean energy supply solutions to corporate customers in Mexico. Thermion develops, builds, owns and operates renewable and clean energy power plants and associated infrastructure to provide secure and cost-competitive power delivery solutions to corporate customers in Mexico. For more information about Thermion, please visit www.thermion.mx or please contact comms@thermion.mx.

About Comexhidro

Comexhidro is a group with a great track record in the development of energy projects in Mexico. It has 20 years of experience in the Mexican market where it has developed Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Gas Generation and Gas Pipeline projects.

For further information please visit: www.comexhidro.com

