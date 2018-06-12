Thermi's Temperature-Controlled Radiofrequency Technology Approved In Canada To Treat Dermal Laxity

IRVING, Texas, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermi®, an Almirall S.A. company and pioneer in temperature-controlled radiofrequency (RF) technology, today announced it has been issued a medical device license from Health Canada to market the company's Thermi RF system for the treatment of dermal laxity. Thermi RF is the first and only device approved to treat dermal laxity in Canada and has been shown to effectively tighten loose skin.

Thermi RF, a temperature-controlled radiofrequency platform technology, was first approved in Canada in 2015 for electrocoagulation of soft tissue and nerve ablation. The technology has multiple applications, including ThermiTight, ThermiSmooth Face and ThermiRase. These treatments address loose skin and excess fat and wrinkles by using heat to precisely, gently and comfortably heat tissue to therapeutic temperatures.

"I have been treating patients with Thermi RF applications for a number of years now and have always seen outstanding results," said Dr. Jaggi Rao, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Alberta DermaSurgery Centre and Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Alberta. "The approval by Health Canada of Thermi RF for dermal laxity is a testament to this innovative and versatile approach to skin tightening."

Thermi President Vlad Paul-Blanc said, "We are excited to announce the first-ever approval of a radiofrequency device for dermal laxity in Canada. We are especially pleased to achieve this milestone with impressive clinical data, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offerings in Canada, the US and beyond to ensure physicians and patients always have access to the most cutting-edge treatments."

About Dermal Laxity

Dermal laxity is a condition in which molecular changes in the skin reduce the quality of connective tissue, resulting in loose skin.i It frequently is the result of aging, menopause, weight fluctuations and childbirth. Using radiofrequency to increase temperatures in the treatment area stimulates collagen in deep layers of the skin and in subcutaneous tissue to reduce skin laxity.

About Thermi RF

Thermi RF is a unique temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology designed to safely produce excellent aesthetic outcomes through the application of the science of heat. This is a platform technology, which combines precision temperature control with advanced real-time temperature monitoring to enable a myriad of soft tissue applications.

About Thermi

Thermi, an Almirall company, is the leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology. Thermi systems offer versatile modalities (ThermiTight®, ThermiSmooth® Face, ThermiSmooth® Body, ThermiRase® and ThermiVa®). Our design safely provides both versatility and rapid results through controlled heating to impact positive tissue change and naturally stimulate collagen. Thermi treatments address common signs of aging and/or rapid weight loss, which may include wrinkles, post-baby body, cellulite, loose skin and intimate tissue laxity, and empower people to take control over their skin, body and intimate life.

To learn more about Thermi and what its technology can offer, please visit www.thermi.com.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus in Dermatology and Aesthetics, with the mission of providing valuable medicines and medical devices to you and future generations. Our R&D is focused on Dermatology, with a wide range of programs including key indications. Through our innovative products, agreements and alliances, our work covers the entire drug value chain. Almirall is continually growing as a specialist company in a wide range of skin diseases, in order to cover our customers' unmet needs.

Founded in 1943, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Almirall is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM) and it has become a source of value creation for society due to its vision and the commitment of its long-standing major shareholders. In 2016, its revenues totaled 859.3 million euros and, with more than 2.000 employees, it has gradually built up a trusted presence across Europe, as well as in the US.

For more information, please visit www.almirall.com.

