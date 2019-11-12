Thermo Fisher Centrios Improves Semiconductor Circuit Editing for Process Nodes 14nm and Above

"With Centrios, CE engineers can use just one tool to complete all the circuit edit steps required for rapid prototyping and design validation," said Glyn Davies, vice president and general manager of semiconductor at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The system enables CE engineers to quickly resolve functionality issues, thereby reducing costs and speeding time to market for new designs."

Centrios is equipped with a unique simultaneous dual-nozzle gas delivery system and a broad chemistry portfolio for the most challenging CE applications. It enables rapid prototyping and circuit edit debugging to correct design errors, allowing engineers to more quickly deliver proven first silicon and working samples. The new solution offers the following advantages over other mid-range CE systems currently on the market:

Focused Ion Beam Technology : Centrios is designed with the latest improvements in FIB technology to enable higher beam density with smaller spot sizes and beam profiles, giving CE engineers higher resolution milling and imaging required for successful edits on today's prevalent designs.

: Centrios is designed with the latest improvements in FIB technology to enable higher beam density with smaller spot sizes and beam profiles, giving CE engineers higher resolution milling and imaging required for successful edits on today's prevalent designs. Simultaneous dual-nozzle gas delivery system : The MultiChem gas delivery system allows engineers to achieve enhanced milling precision and control with uniform gas distribution for applications ranging from large area planar delayering to small size high aspect ratio via drilling and filling.

: The MultiChem gas delivery system allows engineers to achieve enhanced milling precision and control with uniform gas distribution for applications ranging from large area planar delayering to small size high aspect ratio via drilling and filling. Comprehensive chemistry portfolio for all CE applications: Recipes can be created using our unique customized chemistries to optimize for etch speed with high selectivity, as well as to deposit materials with the highest insulating and conductive qualities required to complete successful edits.

With today's announcement, Thermo Scientific's dedicated CE portfolio now includes both the Thermo Scientific Taipan for industry leading 7- to 5-nm processes and Centrios for the most prevalent designs at 14nm and above.

More information is available at thermofisher.com/centrios.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Gill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 971-294-9262

kathy.gill@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

