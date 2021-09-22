Thermo Fisher Expands Capabilities with its Multichannel NanoDrop Eight UV-Vis Microvolume Spectrophotometer

HILLSBORO, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the Thermo Scientific NanoDrop Eight UV-Vis Microvolume Spectrophotometer, a robust, easy-to-use spectrophotometer that replaces the NanoDrop 8000. It allows molecular biologists to measure the concentrations and purity of their biological samples, identify and correct for contaminants, and differentiate between DNA and RNA. The NanoDrop Eight also enables users to adhere to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Title 21 CFR Part 11, which governs the security of electronic records and signatures to ensure they are trustworthy substitutes for paper records and handwritten signatures.

Thermo Scientific NanoDrop Eight UV-Vis Microvolume Spectrophotometer Thermo Scientific NanoDrop Eight UV-Vis Microvolume Spectrophotometer

The NanoDrop Eight simultaneously evaluates eight samples in 20 seconds or less, enabling academic and industrial researchers to analyze protein and nucleic acid samples more quickly and efficiently than was previously possible with the NanoDrop 8000. The instrument can also measure high-concentration samples of up to 200 absorbance units without dilution, saving users the time-consuming, error-prone task of diluting their samples.

"As we celebrate our 20-year anniversary of NanoDrop instruments, we are proud to give molecular biologists the unique combination of sample quantity and quality assessment, and measurement speed they need to analyze the concentration and purity of their samples," said Jim Metzger, general manager and senior director at Thermo Fisher. "With the NanoDrop Eight, today's high-volume labs, like those in pharma or agricultural genetics, can dramatically increase throughput while helping to avoid the costly downstream experimental failures that result from undetected contaminants early on in the process."

The NanoDrop Eight is built with Thermo Scientific Acclaro Sample Intelligence Technology software, which uses powerful algorithms to find and correct sample contamination. When combined with new Thermo Scientific SciVault software, the spectrophotometer can be used in compliance with U.S. FDA Title 21 CFR Part 11.

To learn more about NanoDrop Eight, visit: https://ter.li/xvzmh5.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:

Laura Glass

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 (971) 330-8955

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

https://www.thermofisher.com/

http://www.thermofisher.com

