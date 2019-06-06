Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires HighChem, Provider of Mass Spectrometry Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of HighChem, Ltd., a leading developer of mass spectrometry software based in Bratislava, Slovakia. HighChem software solutions are used to analyze complex data and identify small molecules in pharmaceutical and metabolomics laboratories.

"Our customers rely on us to provide advanced software solutions that interpret data quickly and accurately to make compound identification simple and understandable," said Mitch Kennedy, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The addition of HighChem's software solutions to our existing mass spectrometry software portfolio will enable us to deliver greater value for our mass spectrometry customers."

HighChem will be integrated into the chromatography and mass spectrometry business within the Analytical Instruments Segment. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

