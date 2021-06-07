Thermo Fisher Scientific and Newomics Develop New Approaches to LC-MS Analysis of Native Protein Complexes

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Newomics a commercial-stage biotechnology company, are collaborating to develop a novel native liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC−MS) platform to support various LC−MS applications. This agreement utilizes Newomics' experience in creating innovative and integrative platforms and solutions for precision medicine and Thermo Fisher's cutting-edge LC-MS systems to improve the throughput and robustness of microflow LC-MS in proteomics and biopharmaceutical applications.

The agreement will bring together Thermo Fisher's new-generation LC-MS systems, providing high-performance, innovative technology, and the Newomics Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization (MnESI) source, to achieve high-sensitivity and high-throughput LC-MS analysis of bioorganic complexes, while maintaining their native state. The platform can tolerate a wide range of LC flow rates and high salt concentrations, which are critical for accommodating different native LC methods. The MnESI-MS platform provides a highly sensitive and reproducible analysis of nanospray applications, such as targeted peptide quantitation, and intact native and denatured protein analysis.

"Native MS is a powerful technique for studying the structure of intact proteins, large protein complexes, and protein-protein, protein-ligand interactions; however, the analysis of large native protein complexes and their mixtures in a high-throughput manner is challenging," said Andreas Huhmer, senior director of omics marketing, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our workflow with Newomics provides a hands-free approach to improve throughput for native MS analysis of large bioorganic complexes, providing the sensitivity of nanospray and the ability to maintain the native state of protein complexes during the MS analysis."

Dr. Daojing Wang, founder and CEO of Newomics, said, "Newomics is very excited to be launching our second co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific. When coupled with Thermo Fisher's industry-leading mass spectrometers, Newomics' new MnESI source offers an unmatched balance of sensitivity, robustness and reproducibility for small-volume, high-throughput analysis of biomolecules, such as therapeutic antibodies and RNAs for drug discovery and clinical research. The plug-and-play MnESI source works by rapidly delivering small amounts of samples to the award-winning Newomics M3 multinozzle emitters. The M3 emitter was the focus of Newomics' first co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher in 2019, and once again, we'll be working closely with their team to fulfill customer needs and address any challenges in mass spectrometry workflows."

To find out more about Thermo Fisher Scientific's next-generation LC-MS systems, please browse our complete portfolio here.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase its newest products, software solutions and collaborations in a company-hosted virtual event, "Innovation Summit: Shaping the Future of LC-MS in Life Science Together," from June 8-10, 2021. Register here to learn more.

