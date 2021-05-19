Thermo Fisher Scientific and University of California, San Francisco to Open Cell Therapy cGMP Manufacturing and Collaboration Center

Expected to open in 2022, the facility will also serve as a central location where customers and UCSF researchers will have access to Thermo Fisher's broad portfolio of Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) reagents, consumables, and fit-for-purpose instrumentation and compliant software. The CTS product portfolio is designed to work together, and seamlessly transition from research to clinical manufacturing to address cell therapy production workflow challenges.

"We are bringing together UCSF's leadership in the newest forms of cellular immunotherapy and Thermo Fisher's extensive capabilities in cell therapy instrumentation, manufacturing and distribution," said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This powerful combination will provide customers – from emerging biotechs to large pharma companies – with integrated, end-to-end solutions to reduce costs and accelerate adoption of cell therapies, ultimately improving patient access to these transformative treatments."

Sam Hawgood, MBBS, chancellor of UCSF, said, "We expect breakthrough treatments for many different diseases and conditions to come from cell therapies. Establishing cell therapy manufacturing in such close proximity to our scientists, clinicians and patients will enable UCSF to catalyze innovation in living therapeutics and use the resulting discoveries to benefit our patients."

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. It includes UCSF Health, which comprises three top-ranked hospitals, as well as affiliations throughout the Bay Area. Learn more at https://www.ucsf.edu, or see our Fact Sheet.

Innovation Ventures helps to translate the inventions of UCSF faculty into commercial offerings that can benefit patients. Supporting the development of these discoveries into more fully developed product candidates gives them a greater chance of success and brings greater value to the university.

