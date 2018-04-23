Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces $50 Million Investment to Enhance Biologics Capabilities

The project includes expansion to the existing manufacturing building #2 by 64,000 square feet, which will double its manufacturing capacity and will be operational in 2019. The expansion will take advantage of the Thermo Fisher bioproduction "eco-system" for bioreactors, consumables and factory automation. With this capacity expansion, Thermo Fisher will have the second largest base of single-use bioproduction capacity at a CDMO in the world. The investment will also allow for further expansion in the future. Approximately 80 new technical jobs are expected to be added.

"Biologics have the potential to benefit millions of patients around the world," said Michel Lagarde, president of pharma services for Thermo Fisher. "Patheon Biologics, with this expansion, will be better equipped to meet the needs of our customers and ultimately the patients who rely on these life-saving therapies."

The Patheon Biologics Network of four sites around the globe is growing at a rapid pace and has standardized on the 2000L, single-use platform as the preferred option in new drug development through to commercialization.The St Louis site currently provides process development, clinical cGMP manufacturing and commercial manufacturing using both fed batch and perfusion processes. The St. Louis COE, with more than a decade of manufacturing experience, has in-house analytical capabilities for Quality Assurance and Quality Control.

"Thermo Fisher's investment in the Patheon Biologics Network is a recognition of the extremely strong growth in demand for outsourced biologic development and commercial manufacturing," said Stephen Lam, head of Biologics. "This expansion is a tangible demonstration of the company's commitment to excellence in our biologics capabilities and to maintaining a leadership position. Over the past two years, we have doubled our manufacturing capacity at all of our locations including the St. Louis site – to meet our customers' growing demand."

Thermo Fisher's Pharma Services develops unique solutions and business models to help customers manage the clinical development process and provides flexible manufacturing options to address client needs in an evolving marketplace. The biologics network is complemented by a global network of sites to formulate and manufacture sterile injectable drug product for clinical trials and commercial supply.

