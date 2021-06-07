Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Agreement with Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd to Accelerate Therapeutic Development through Cutting-Edge Protein Analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (AES), specialists in protein imaging technologies, today announced an agreement to combine essential protein separation techniques with mass spectrometry (MS) to advance therapeutic protein development through streamlined characterization.

Together, the companies will promote Thermo Fisher's expertise as a leading provider of mass spectrometry technology for biopharma and proteomics applications, and AES' ability to provide high performing whole column imaging detection capillary electrophoresis systems for protein separation, quantification and characterization. The companies will highlight the strengths of their technologies when coupled for protein analysis to provide laboratories with new and advanced biopharmaceutical capabilities that will enable greater insight into results generated by Imaged Capillary Isoelectric Focusing (iCIEF) protein separation. This will be of particular benefit to scientists working in the areas of biopharma, clinical, food analysis and academia.

"Protein separation, purification and analysis are crucial components in biotherapeutic development, but the process can be complex and challenging," said Eric Grumbach, director, pharma/biopharma, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "While mass spectrometry does provide high-sensitivity and high-resolution and protein mass information, there are cases where insight from a different angle is required. Through this agreement we will pair our technology with more widely used and essential separation tools previously not routinely coupled to MS to make protein variant identification easier and more accurate to advance high-quality information and scientific knowledge."

Tiemin Huang, CEO, AES, said, "There is a growing demand for proteomics and protein characterization, driven by the rise of personalized medicine, so it's important that the best combination of tools are available to progress our understanding and research in this important field. By working side-by-side with Thermo Fisher to combine high resolution accurate mass-mass spectrometry (HRAM-MS) with alternative protein separation techniques, we will support our customers to achieve more precise analyses that will play a significant role in the continued development of effective therapeutics."

Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase its newest products, software solutions and collaborations in a company-hosted virtual event, "Innovation Summit: Shaping the Future of LC-MS in Life Science Together," from June 8-10, 2021. Register here to learn more.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

