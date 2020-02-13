Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Collaboration to Develop Highly Sensitive Analytical Workflow for Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Patient Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and NanoPin Technologies, Inc., the developer of the novel NanoPin diagnostic platform for rapid and quantified results from patient blood samples, have entered into a collaborative relationship to advance blood-based infectious disease detection technology through the development of highly sensitive liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS)-based workflows.

Through the detection of disease-related antigens directly from patient blood samples, NanoPin's unique diagnostic platform using Thermo Fisher's advanced LC-MS technology will lead to the development of sensitive clinical assays for infectious disease. This will enable healthcare providers to reduce time to results, determine infection stage and monitor patient response to prescribed treatment. The quantified information gleaned from the combined technology will support clinical decision-making and the provision of personalized patient care unique to their disease state.

"Time is critical when it comes to the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from infectious disease, and current methods do not facilitate prompt diagnosis and rapid evaluation of treatment response," said Bradley Hart, senior director, clinical research, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Dr. Thomas Tombler, chief executive officer, NanoPin Technologies, said, "The current diagnostic solutions available for the detection and monitoring of infectious disease are not sufficient because they limit patient outcomes and the global management of such ailments. Through our agreement with Thermo Fisher, our unique diagnostic platform has the potential to change how infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, are detected, treated and controlled by solving the unmet needs of healthcare providers managing patient care throughout the world."

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com

Janice Foley

BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

jfoley@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

