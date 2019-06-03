Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Collaboration to Revolutionize Profiling of Large Plasma Sample Cohorts in Protein-based Clinical Research Studies

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMS 2019 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Evosep, a leading provider of sample preparation technologies for protein-based clinical research, have entered into a collaboration to develop high-throughput clinical research proteomics workflows for profiling large plasma sample cohorts for proteomics, translational research and pharmaceutical applications.

Leveraging the advanced omics technologies offered by Thermo Fisher's Precision Medicine Science Center and the clinical proteomics expertise of Evosep, the collaboration will set new standards for plasma analysis. Combining the Thermo Scientific Q Exactive HF-X mass spectrometer and the Evosep One liquid chromatography solution will enable the development of powerful, standardized and high-throughput analytical protocols for the rapid and efficient processing of the most challenging plasma samples.

"The increasing use of plasma samples in clinical proteomics applications requires high-throughput workflows for the analysis of large sample cohorts," said Ken Miller, vice president, life sciences mass spectrometry marketing, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our work with Evosep aims to accelerate clinical proteomics through the development of standardized workflows our customers can rely on to drive improvements in disease research."

Christian Ravnsborg, general manager and head of marketing at Evosep, said, "The collaboration with Thermo Fisher is in full alignment with Evosep's vision to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating how protein-based clinical research is performed. Working closely with experts from Thermo Fisher's Precision Medicine Science Center will allow us to develop new workflows to meet the growing analytical needs of our customers."

The announcement coincides with the 67th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held June 2–6, where Thermo Fisher is showcasing its latest innovations in the International Ballroom ABCD at the Omni CNN Center Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information on the Thermo Fisher solutions exhibited at ASMS 2019, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com

Ronan Muir

BioStrata

+44 (0) 1223 627133

rmuir@biostratamarketing.com



SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

