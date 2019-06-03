Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Collaboration with Newomics to Advance Disease Biomarker Validation

Thermo Fisher and Newomics to optimize performance of high-throughput analytical workflows

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMS 2019 -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Newomics, a leading supplier of microfluidic emitters for liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) applications, will combine their expertise and innovative technologies to develop and optimize sensitive, robust and reproducible microflow LC-MS workflows for the validation of disease biomarkers.

Unlike nanoflow chromatography, which slows the speed of analysis and can be difficult to maintain consistent performance during extended studies, microflow LC-MS provides a balance of speed, sensitivity and throughput for biomarker discovery and validation in translational proteomics laboratories. The collaboration brings together Thermo Scientific microflow LC-MS systems and Thermo Scientific Nanospray Flex ion source with Newomics' multi-nozzle emitters to achieve the benefit of nanospray flowrates, with the improved throughput and robustness of microflow LC-MS.

"Translating cutting-edge biomarker discoveries into clinically-meaningful applications requires validation workflows that allow rapid, sensitive, high-throughput analysis to run large numbers of samples," said Emily Chen, senior director, Precision Medicine Science Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The goal of our collaboration with Newomics is to enable greater sensitivity and reproducibility using microflow LC-MS analyses to support the expanding need for high throughput analyses by our clinical research customers."

Daojing Wang, founder and chief executive officer, Newomics, said, "Combining our unique emitters with Thermo Fisher's microflow LC-MS expertise will improve the selectivity and sensitivity of workflows, helping scientists to detect even low-abundance analytes in clinically relevant samples, like blood and urine. We look forward to working closely with Thermo Fisher to develop and optimize microflow LC-MS solutions that we hope will advance our understanding and diagnosis of complex diseases."

The new collaboration coincides with the 67th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held June 2–6, where Thermo Fisher is showcasing its latest innovations in the International Ballroom ABCD at the Omni CNN Center Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information on the Thermo Fisher solutions exhibited at ASMS 2019, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About Newomics

Newomics Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that sells and develops innovation (New) and integrative (Omics) platforms and solutions for precision medicine. The company's products include silicon-based multinozzle emitters (M3 emitters) and microfluidic LC-MS chips (MEA chips) that significantly increase the sensitivity, throughput, and robustness of mass spectrometry. The plug-and-play M3 emitters are currently interfaced to various mass spec instruments and can be ordered at www.newomics.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com



Ronan Muir

BioStrata

+44 (0) 1223 627133

rmuir@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

