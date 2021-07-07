Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Collaboration with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Through this agreement, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics customers will have complete access to MAS third-party quality controls as well as the LabLink xL web-based quality assurance program that provides real-time quality control monitoring with automatic data entry upload and audit-friendly reports. Customers will also have access to additional features, including support, service and quality control ranges for specific reagent lots, unique features that are not currently available through any other quality control program.

"Our MAS Quality Control products help clinical laboratories maximize productivity with market-leading consolidation of control material, shelf-life stability longer than industry standard and open vial stability that reduces the cost and time required for recalibrating new lots," said Tina Liedtky, president of clinical diagnostics for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our continued goal is to provide better efficiency and consolidation of quality controls for laboratories utilizing our MAS solutions to reduce hands-on time, while providing consistent results."

To learn more about Thermo Scientific MAS Quality Controls and LabLink xL Quality Assurance Software, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/masqc-orthovitros.html

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Chris Rapcan

Director, Global Life Cycle Management

510-979-5000

[email protected]

Secondary Contact Information:

Kathy Ruzich

Sr. Manager Global Marcom & Events

510-979-5157

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

