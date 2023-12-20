Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Launch of Innovative CorEvitas Pharmacovigilance Platform for Clinical Research Registries

News provided by

CorEvitas, LLC

20 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of CorEvidence, a proprietary cloud-based data lake platform optimizing pharmacovigilance case processing and safety data management processes. The new platform enhances CorEvitas clinical research registries offered by Thermo Fisher's PPD clinical research business.

CorEvidence's first application supports enhanced pharmacovigilance workflow and deliverable management. It is designed to handle multiple data sources and streamline coding, classification and reporting of adverse events and safety events of interest for committed post-authorization safety studies. The platform supports a full range of pharmacovigilance deliverables with efficient, traceable, auditable, scalable and compliant safety management for customer safety commitments using data collected through CorEvitas syndicated registries.

"I am excited to see us deliver fit-for-purpose, highly impactful solutions to some of our most challenging and complex pharmacovigilance business needs," said Christine Barr, vice president of pharmacovigilance, CorEvitas. "We look forward to the positive impact this system will have on our customers and, most importantly, the well-being of the patients and our medical communities who depend on timely availability of real-world evidence and ongoing benefit/risk assessment activities to inform the safe use of pharmaceutical products."

Thermo Fisher acquired CorEvitas, a leading provider of gold-standard real-world evidence solutions, in August 2023. CorEvitas services include 12 registries, including nine autoimmune and inflammatory syndicated registries, and a data intelligence platform that builds and scales clinical registries across multiple therapeutic areas to gather structured patient clinical data spanning 400 investigator sites and over 100,000 patients followed longitudinally. The CorEvitas model is being leveraged to satisfy regulatory requirements for more than 15 long-term post-authorization safety studies across eight disease indications.

To learn more about CorEvidence, email [email protected].

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Nadine Maeser
[email protected]

SOURCE CorEvitas, LLC

Also from this source

COREVITAS® VANTAGE® SIMULATIONS WINS AWARD FOR BEST USE OF INNOVATION

COREVITAS® VANTAGE® SIMULATIONS WINS AWARD FOR BEST USE OF INNOVATION

CorEvitas, LLC, the gold-standard provider of real-world evidence solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has received the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.