Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces New Human Plasma-Like Cell Culture Medium

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today launched the new Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM), the first cell culture medium on the market that mimics the metabolic profile of human plasma that is designed to provide researchers with a realistic view of cell growth within the human body.

Gibco HPLM contains the same salt concentrations found in human plasma, as well as the same concentrations of over 60 polar metabolites, such as amino acids, nucleic acids, sugars and small organic acids. By resembling the natural cellular environment found in the body, HPLM provides researchers the ability to study the impact of physiologically relevant cell media on their specific research applications, including cancer and other diseases. When supplemented with fetal bovine serum (FBS), HPLM can support cell growth and viability that are comparable to that of conventional basal media formulations supplemented with FBS. For most cell lines, adaptation is not required to transition from conventional medium to HPLM.

"Innovative technology such as the Gibco Human Plasma-Like Medium is testament to the incredible work being led by Thermo Fisher's research partners," said Amy Butler, president of biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Collaboration between industry and academia is vital to the pursuit of innovation and development of fit-for-purpose materials that improve scientists' understanding of human disease and strategies to address them."

Human Plasma-like Medium was invented by Jason R. Cantor of the Morgridge Institute for Research in Madison, Wisconsin and David M. Sabatini of the Whitehead Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. Drs. Cantor and Sabatini are inventors on a patent application for HPLM assigned to Whitehead Institute.

