Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces New System for Flexible, Automated Sample Purification

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today launched the Thermo Scientific KingFisher Apex Purification System, a high-throughput sample purification instrument designed for scientists who need to automate the extraction of DNA, RNA, proteins and cells from an array of sample types. The instrument is easy to use, saves time and enables consistent results even as laboratory needs evolve.

The KingFisher Apex enables nucleic acid, protein and cell isolation while allowing users to customize protocols directly from the instrument to provide flexible, reproducible and fast sample preparation without additional expense or complexity. It automates much of the error-prone work associated with preparing high-quality nucleic acids and proteins, can process for 24 to 96 samples in 25 to 65 minutes and elutes in low volumes (10 µL) for demanding downstream applications.

"Building on decades of product expertise, the KingFisher Apex combines unparalleled instrument capabilities into one platform, filling a gap where existing solutions include either large, complicated, high-cost instruments or low-throughput solutions that don't meet the processing needs of many labs," said Jeff Journey, vice president and general manager, sample preparation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Simplifying and automating the sample preparation workflow will help improve research productivity and drive new discovery, especially for those working with high-value samples such as circulating tumor cells, T-cells and exosomes."

The KingFisher Apex Purification System can be used in combination with any of the Applied Biosciences MagMAX Isolation kits, as well as with Invitrogen Dynabeads Magnetic Separation products. Additional features include: heating and cooling controls to maintain sample integrity, dual UV lights to safeguard against contamination, cloud-enabled access to up-to-date validated protocols, dual magnets to support both small and large volume ranges and the ability to elute in storage tubes to revisit samples later. The instrument's touchscreen allows users to write, edit and run protocols directly on the instrument and rely on guided visuals for easy plate loading without needing a desktop computer. Lot-specific bar codes confirm proper plate position during loading or may be used for lot tracking and documentation.

For more information including technical specifications, applications and consumables please visit www.thermofisher.com/kingfisherapex.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

