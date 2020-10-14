Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Expand Sterile Filling Capacity for Therapies and Vaccines with New Facility in Singapore

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced plans to develop two new sterile filling lines in Singapore to extend capacity to the Asia-Pacific region for the development and manufacture of therapies and vaccines.

Established with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the US$130M facility will be operated by Thermo Fisher and have the capability to manufacture pharmaceutical products to meet demand in the region and respond effectively to future health emergencies.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of government and industry collaboration to protect citizens by ensuring the availability of critical diagnostic tests, therapies and vaccines," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This partnership enables us to expand our sterile fill finish network in the region while strengthening the Singapore government's ability to respond quickly to future health crises."

The new facility will initially include a high-speed sterile line approved for live virus filling – the first such large scale capability in Singapore – followed by an additional line for standard fill/finish. The facility will also have cleanroom capacity, labs, warehousing and offices to support production. Once operational in 2022, the facility could manufacture up to 30 million sterile doses per month and employ more than 300 people.

"We strongly welcome Thermo Fisher's decision to establish a new sterile fill finish facility in Singapore. This is an important addition to the manufacturing capacity needed by global pharmaceutical and vaccine companies in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Thermo Fisher's investment will also strengthen the infrastructure in Asia-Pacific to address future pandemics and enhance access to innovative new therapeutics and vaccines," said Dr Beh Swan Gin, Chairman, EDB.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

