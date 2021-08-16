Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates with ChromSword to Deliver Rapid Automated HPLC and UHPLC Method Development System

The new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Method Development HPLC and UHPLC system provides an integrated, network-deployable solution for automated method development and validation for diode-array, charged aerosol and mass spectrometric detection. Built for ease-of-use and speed, the system strategically combines the leading Vanquish HPLC and UHPLC systems and the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) with ChromSwordAuto and ChromSword AutoRobust software. It leverages artificial intelligence to minimize manual interaction and enables method creation for complete compound detection with no prior sample knowledge required. Enhanced confidence is assured through multiple detection capabilities, and the integrated Chromeleon Data Vault further reinforces data integrity and compliance.

"Liquid chromatography method development is an incredibly time-consuming and labor-intensive process. To efficiently develop robust methods, frequent manual interactions and extensive method development experience are critical," said Christoph Nickel, senior director software marketing, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Vanquish Method Development HPLC and UHPLC system solves this challenge by allowing our customers to automate method development and validation, saving time and eliminating prerequisite expert user knowledge."

Dr. Sergey Galushko, head of research and development at ChromSword, said "Chromeleon CDS and ChromSwordAuto are two of the most powerful chromatography software systems available. By combining the intelligent method development capabilities of ChromSwordAuto with Chromeleon software's flexible instrument control functionalities, we're providing users with a complete suite of method development and validation tools. Through this package, a substantial reduction in method development time is possible for Chromeleon CDS users working with small and large molecules."

In addition to speed and ease-of-use, the system offers unparalleled method flexibility to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, chemical and food testing laboratories, boasting automated column switching and universal analyte detection, with mass spectrometry-based peak tracking capabilities delivering more reliable results. Using Chromeleon CDS with ChromSwordAuto Chromeleon Connect and ChromSword AutoRobust Chromeleon Connect enables chromatographers to automate method development tasks, including method scouting, impurity profiling, fine optimization and method validation. Through next-generation automation, the system is well-placed to meet the changing needs of laboratories as they look to implement broader digitalization strategies and reduce on-site personnel.

