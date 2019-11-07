Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates with Owlstone Medical to Advance the Identification of Novel Biomarkers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Owlstone Medical, the global leader in Breath Biopsy for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, have entered into a collaborative partnership to advance the early diagnosis of cancer and other diseases through the discovery and validation of novel biomarkers by non-invasive breath sampling.

Through the integration of leading Orbitrap gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS) instrumentation into Owlstone Medical's Breath Biopsy platform, the collaboration will qualify Thermo Fisher's mass analyzers for the detection of new biomarkers via a validated discovery and routine analysis project. Developed in partnership, the new analytical methods will be used to conduct metabolomics studies of breath samples for unique biomarkers that could translate into non-invasive, routine screening solutions for improved early diagnosis of cancer and other disease.

"There is a growing need for non-invasive diagnostic solutions to support early disease detection, patient treatment and increase remission rates," said Morten Bern, director of marketing, gas chromatography, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The combination of our Orbitrap GC-MS technology with Owlstone Medical's Breath Biopsy platform provides a unique basis to improve patient outcomes through the discovery of novel biomarkers and their incorporation into research use and clinical tests."

Billy Boyle, co-founder and chief executive officer at Owlstone Medical, said: "The Orbitrap platform's ability to detect a wide range of chemicals during targeted and untargeted analyses without losing selectivity or sensitivity, promises to be of substantial benefit to our Breath Biopsy platform. With a large and rapidly expanding installed base of GC Orbitrap systems, our collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific represents an exciting opportunity for cross-promotion of the platform and technique, by which the benefits of Breath Biopsy can be broadly realized."

For more information, visit Thermo Fisher's Orbitrap GC-MS instruments webpage.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

