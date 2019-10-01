Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of GSK Manufacturing Site in Cork, Ireland

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, has completed its previously announced acquisition of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for €90 million. Completion of the transaction follows the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Approximately 400 employees at the Cork, Ireland, site will become part of Thermo Fisher's Pharma Services business within its Laboratory Products and Services Segment.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Ron O'BrienPhone:

781-622-1242

E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com

Website: www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:

Ken Apicerno

Phone: 781-622-1294

E-mail: ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

