Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Sale of Anatomical Pathology Business to PHC Holdings Corporation

WALTHAM, Mass., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of its Anatomical Pathology business to PHC Holdings Corporation, a leading global healthcare company providing innovative solutions, for approximately $1.14 billion in cash.

The Anatomical Pathology business, with approximately 1200 employees in the U.S., Europe and Asia, generated approximately $350 million in annual revenue and was part of Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics Segment.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Media Contact Information:

Investor Contact Information:

