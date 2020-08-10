Thermo Fisher Scientific Develops COVID-19 Antibody Assay Targeting Transplant Community

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific continues to expand its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a new serological assay targeted towards transplant candidates and recipients that can detect antibodies directed against COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). The assay will be provided under the company's One Lambda brand representing leading in vitro diagnostic products for the transplant community. This novel antibody detection panel is part of Thermo Fisher's continued efforts to support transplant patients during the pandemic.

In collaboration with histocompatibility, infectious disease and nephrology laboratories at Emory University, Stanford University, University of Cincinnati and the University Health Network in Toronto, Thermo Fisher's transplant diagnostic business has developed the LABScreen COVID Plus Assay. The assay leverages the Luminex xMAP technology to detect multiple distinct antibodies and fragments, making it more specific than current assays and able to reduce false positives caused by infections with common coronavirus. In combination with HLA antibody detection, the LABScreen COVID Plus reagents can help provide a more complete picture of a patient's antibody profile.

The LABScreen COVID Plus Assay will be available for research use only by August 2020. Additionally, the assay will be submitted for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"We approached Thermo Fisher's transplant diagnostic business because we believe their expertise with antibody assay development and commitment to the transplant community is critical to develop an assay for transplant patients that could both detect neutralizing antibodies and rule out false positives," said Dr. Howard Gebel, co-director of the Emory University Hospital HLA laboratory.

"A semi-quantitative multiplex assay that can simultaneously detect the response to spike, receptor-binding domain, nucleocapsid and other SARS-CoV-2 proteins will be a huge step forward towards fully characterizing the immune response to COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Bray, co-director of the Emory University Hospital HLA laboratory.

"We're proud of the role we play in responding to the pandemic, and this is one of many examples that demonstrate our ability and our commitment to fight COVID-19," said Nicole Brockway, president of the transplant diagnostic business for Thermo Fisher. "Transplant patients have unique needs compared to other COVID-19 patients, and with the support of Luminex and our research partners, we're delivering an innovative solution that's tailored to meet those needs."

As the global leader in transplant diagnostics for more than thirty-five years, Thermo Fisher's transplant diagnostics business is committed to improving the lives of patients worldwide by driving innovation and delivering quality products. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes a broad range of antibody detection assays, post-transplant monitoring solutions including the novel Molecular Microscope Diagnostic System, HLA typing products, laboratory instrumentation and software, and industry-leading customer support.

Laboratories interested in the LABScreen COVID Plus Assay may visit www.onelambda.com for more information.

