Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Ms. Spar is currently a Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. She served as President of Barnard College from 2008 to 2017, where she led several key initiatives to highlight the leadership and advancement of women. She also served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts from 2017 to 2018.

Prior to joining Barnard, Ms. Spar was the Spangler Family Professor at Harvard Business School for 17 years and served as Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Research and Development. Her research has focused on issues related to international political economy, examining how rules are established in new or emerging markets and how firms and governments together shape the evolving global economy. More recently, Ms. Spar's research has concentrated on gender and technology, and the interplay between technological change and broader social structures.

Ms. Spar is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a trustee of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a non-profit medical research organization. She also served as a director of Goldman Sachs until 2017.

"Debora brings a unique perspective on technology's role in shaping society and the global economy," said Jim Manzi, chairman of the board of Thermo Fisher. "She will be an asset to our board as Thermo Fisher expands its commitment to accelerate scientific innovation in emerging and evolving markets."

Ms. Spar earned her PhD in Government from Harvard University and her Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

