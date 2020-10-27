Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trials Service Offerings

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly expanded Direct-to-Patient service offering supports decentralized clinical trials to minimize clinical trial length and costs while maximizing patient enrollment and participation rates. The comprehensive offering now includes Clinical Site-to-Patient, Pharmacy-to-Patient and Depot-to-Patient services to enable clinical trial medication delivery directly to patients' homes.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's expanded Direct-to-Patient services build on its global Clinical Site-to-Patient program that launched earlier this year to ensure clinical trial patients have uninterrupted access to life-saving investigational drug shipments without having to visit a clinic. The program can support any trial phase and a range of trial variables including Interactive Response Technology (IRT) systems, blinded/unblinded and home nursing providers. Clinical Site-to-Patient services are available in 47 countries and have supported more than 1,500 shipments to patients worldwide to help treat more than 25 different indications.

"Decentralized clinical trials have been on the rise even before the COVID-19 pandemic due to the location of study centers and the amount of time required for study visits being barriers to patient enrollment and ongoing participation," said Chris Armstrong, president, clinical trials business, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "As patients increasingly reach out to clinical trials sponsors to request receiving medication at home, it's critical to have a solution that delivers patients' medications safely and on time, without compromising trial quality and speed."

Thermo Fisher's Direct-to-Patient service offering includes:

Pharmacy-to-Patient and Depot-to-Patient services enable centralized control and simplified supply chain planning in managing high-value or limited supply agents available in all 50 U.S. states. Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) and non-IMP drugs are shipped directly to patients' homes from either a pharmacy or central depot site using a GMP-compliant clinical supply chain system and coordinated through Thermo Fisher's HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant Direct-to-Patient contact center and Patheon Logistics.

and services enable centralized control and simplified supply chain planning in managing high-value or limited supply agents available in all 50 U.S. states. Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) and non-IMP drugs are shipped directly to patients' homes from either a pharmacy or central depot site using a GMP-compliant clinical supply chain system and coordinated through HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant Direct-to-Patient contact center and Patheon Logistics. The Clinical Site-to-Patient service leverages Thermo Fisher's Total Transportation Management capabilities, choosing the best option to deliver the medications directly to patients' homes or study sites enabling maximum patient compliance. Moreover, Thermo Fisher offers the ability to ship to 47 countries approved and vetted by our regulatory experts, reducing timelines and cost for study sponsors.

service leverages Total Transportation Management capabilities, choosing the best option to deliver the medications directly to patients' homes or study sites enabling maximum patient compliance. Moreover, offers the ability to ship to 47 countries approved and vetted by our regulatory experts, reducing timelines and cost for study sponsors. Through the Direct-to-Patient solutions, Thermo Fisher provides expertise across the full supply chain, including support for ancillary sourcing, blinding, patient kit production, clinical supply optimization and decentralized clinical trial setups.

provides expertise across the full supply chain, including support for ancillary sourcing, blinding, patient kit production, clinical supply optimization and decentralized clinical trial setups. For patients participating in hybrid or virtual trials, Thermo Fisher provides additional services such as coordination with home nurses.

provides additional services such as coordination with home nurses. Direct-to-Patient also offers end-to-end cold chain management and traceability and centralized storage of clinical trial material, reducing waste and minimizing the storage space needed at clinical sites.

To learn more about Thermo Fisher Scientific's Direct-to-Patient services, please visit: https://www.fisherclinicalservices.com/en/services/direct-to-patient-services.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Marcia Goff, Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1.508.902.7041

[email protected]

Rachel Robbins, Greenough

+1.617.275.6521

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

