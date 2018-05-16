Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development

Astex is one of five pharmaceutical companies participating with Thermo Fisher in the Cambridge Pharmaceutical Cryo-EM Consortium. Designed-in connectivity between the Glacios Cryo-TEM and the high-performance Thermo Scientific Krios Cryo-TEM system, located at nearby Cambridge University, will allow researchers to optimize their productivity. Scientists will be able to first prescreen samples on the Glacios Cryo-TEM to find the best quality samples before advancing to the higher resolution imaging on the Krios Cryo-TEM.

Dr. Harren Jhoti, president and chief executive officer of Astex, said, "We are excited to be the first company in the world to have a new Glacios system installed in-house. We believe it will make an important contribution as we explore the potential of cryo-EM in our search for important new therapeutic agents."

"The acceptance and adoption of Thermo Scientific cryo-EMs within the pharmaceutical industry has accelerated over the last year, and we are pleased the Glacios will be part of the vital research Astex is undertaking," said Mike Shafer, president, materials and structural analysis, Thermo Fisher. "The Glacios is a critical step in accelerating the workflow process for scientists researching pharmaceutical solutions for treating diseases."

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

