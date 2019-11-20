Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Latest Forensic Laboratory-Qualified Capillary Electrophoresis Platform

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forensic scientists now have access to the Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer for Human Identification, an affordable and easy-to-use capillary electrophoresis (CE) platform that is able obtain gold-standard quality STR-based DNA profiles without compromising performance.

The SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer for Human Identification by Thermo Fisher Scientific is designed for small to medium sized forensic DNA analysis and paternity laboratories and has been validated according to Scientific Working Group on DNA Analysis Methods (SWGDAM) guidelines across a broad range of Applied Biosystems STR Amplification Kits. It utilizes a unique integrated cartridge that combines the capillary array, polymer reservoir and anode buffer, which simplifies instrument set-up and minimizes hands-on processing time.

"Forensic DNA analysis using STRs and capillary electrophoresis has been in use for nearly 25 years. This technology has aided in convictions of cases such as the Green River Killer in Seattle and the Grim Reaper in Los Angeles," said Martin Guillet, vice president and general manager of the human identification business at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer will allow smaller laboratories to upgrade their current platforms with a modernized system at an affordable price. Laboratories using the higher capacity Applied Biosystems 3500 Genetic Analyzer may also choose to set up an urgent sample workflow with the SeqStudio system to better manage their sample processing queue."

Forensic analysts can obtain results comparable to those generated on the gold-standard 3500 Genetic Analyzer. Optimized data collection software provides reduced profile editing and seamless integration with National DNA Index System (NDIS) approved expert analysis system GeneMapper ID-X Software v 1.6. The Security, Audit and E-signature (SAE) software module provides the protection and traceability needed by forensic DNA and paternity laboratories.

The SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer also provides the latest advancements in touchscreen usability, allowing forensic scientists to stay connected to data easily. The system is designed for both new and experienced users who need a simple instrumentation experience for forensic analysis.

For more information about the SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer for Human Identification, please visit www.thermofisher.com/hid-seqstudio.

SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer for Human Identification is for Research, Forensic or Paternity Use Only; not intended for diagnostic procedures.

