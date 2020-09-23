Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Oncomine Clinical Research Grant Program to Support Oncology and Reproductive Health Studies

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today introduced the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant Program to support clinical research projects in oncology and reproductive health. The program aims to provide support for high-quality molecular profiling studies focused on the generation of data that may improve clinical outcomes for patients in the future.

As part of an initial pilot focused on oncology, the company is calling for proposals dedicated to gene fusions in solid tumors and molecular testing in blood cancers. Grant proposals are now being accepted through Oct. 31, 2020. Through the program, Thermo Fisher will award selected independent clinical research teams with financial support. The applications will be reviewed based on scientific merit by a panel of external experts and members of the Thermo Fisher Medical Affairs team. Each proposal has the opportunity to receive an award worth up to $200,000 in reagents and funding, along with the opportunity to work with the Ion Torrent Genexus Systems for the duration of their project. The Genexus System is the first next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform featuring an automated specimen-to-report workflow that delivers results economically in a single day.

"Thermo Fisher Scientific is deeply committed to supporting independent research within the life sciences field and this program is yet another example of how we can enable the community to advance its knowledge, this time by focusing our efforts in molecular oncology," said Dr. Luca Quagliata, Ph.D., BCMAS, Global Head of Medical Affairs at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Additionally, the program will provide grantees access to our cutting-edge NGS system, which has been designed to accelerate molecular profiling and generate data through an automated, simple-to-use workflow."

"The successes seen with precision medicine diagnostics and treatments over the past few years would not be possible without the work of global research teams striving to increase our understanding of the genetics behind serious diseases such as cancer," said Dr. Gabriela Fernandes, an oncologist at the Pulmonology Department, São João University Hospital Center, Porto, Portugal. "Research grants are fundamental tools for supporting independent thinking and applying new technology to help advance medicine."

For more information on the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant Program and how to submit proposals, please visit www.oncomine.com/grants.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

