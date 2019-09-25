Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces the DXR3 Family of Raman Spectroscopy Products

Designed to meet the demands of busy laboratories, the DXR3 Family of Raman products accelerates productivity in a broad range of industries, whether in QA/QC or fundamental research. Pharmaceutical drug developers will benefit from the DXR3xi's advanced particle analysis and 3D visualization software in addition to its high-spatial resolution imaging system. Multi-purpose pharmaceutical labs can move from sample to answer faster by eliminating manual calibration steps with the automatic x-axis calibration. Polymer compounders can now visualize their confocal Raman data in three dimensions to help analyze failures and spot defects deep inside a material during product and process development. Environmental science researchers and food and beverage QA/QC analysts can more easily locate, count, and identify microplastics on filters, analyzing thousands of particles less than 10um in size in one highly automated workflow.

"The DXR3 Family of Raman products furthers Thermo Fisher Scientific's global leadership in Raman spectroscopy with improved performance and next-generation software tools that make high-performance chemical information quickly accessible to all," said Denzil Vaughn, senior business director of vibrational spectroscopy at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The DXR3 Family maximizes the power of Raman spectroscopy with enhanced software, improved reliability, and a broader range of hardware options. These enhance the speed of material analysis and make it easier for Raman users across all markets to capture meaningful information that furthers their research."

The DXR3 Family expands on the previous family of Raman products, continuing to offer modern spectrograph performance, continuous laser power control, and global service and support. These products are designed to work with a broad portfolio of complementary spectroscopy and analytical instruments offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

