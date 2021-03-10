Thermo Fisher Scientific Investments Support Rapidly Increasing Bioprocessing Production

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced more than $600 million in capital investments to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities through 2022. These investments are expected to more than double the company's current manufacturing capacity and support biopharma customers as they ramp up to meet both the short-term demands related to COVID-19 as well as long-term efforts to develop new vaccines and biologics for other conditions.

"As the bioprocessing market grows, our customers require a consistent and reliable supply of critical materials. Single-use technologies, cell culture media and purification resins are among those in highest demand," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "These investments add significant capacity and regional redundancy to further bolster supply chains and help us better support customers as they accelerate the commercialization of lifesaving therapies and vaccines."

With these investments, the company expects to create more than 1,500 new jobs across 11 manufacturing sites in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Specific investments include:

Single-Use Technologies Expansions

To increase supply chain resiliency across multiple locations on three continents, Thermo Fisher's single-use technologies business is expanding capacity at sites in Logan, Utah; Millersburg, Pa.; Cramlington, U.K.; Singapore and Suzhou, China. Additional investment at its Santa Clara, Calif. site will expand bioprocessing equipment and automation capacity.

Purification Expansions

The company will also expand its state-of-the-art POROS resin manufacturing site in Bedford, Mass. and open a new 85,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chelmsford, Mass. Together, these sites will reinforce Thermo Fisher's purification network that specializes in the production of process-scale chromatography resins for a variety of applications, including vaccines and gene therapies.

Cell Culture Media and Process Liquid Expansions

Investments to expand capacity at sites in Grand Island, N.Y.; Miami, Fla. and Inchinnan, Scotland will increase production of Gibco cell culture media, supplements and process liquids as well as the manufacturing of customer-owned proprietary media formulations. These investments provide redundancy to support global supply and further extend capabilities, including harmonizing dual-milling options worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/bioprocessing.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Ron O'Brien

Phone: 781-622-1242

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

www.thermofisher.com

