Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Cell Culture Media as First to Remain Stable When Stored at Room Temperature

"Flexibility is important for our customers, especially those who have limited cold storage space but still want to store culture media close to their benchtops," said Dr. Amy K. Butler, president of Biosciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The energy savings from cold storage elimination is important, and we're also pleased the new media are shipped in fully recyclable packaging, enabling both our customers and Thermo Fisher to further reduce our carbon footprints and make the world cleaner."

A 2015 study on laboratory energy consumption by the Center for Energy Efficient Laboratories determined that approximately 25% of the energy consumption in a typical lab is used for cold storage. The Gibco BenchStable Media can be stored anywhere with other temperature-stable solutions, reducing the need for cold storage.

Gibco BenchStable Media are packaged in fully recyclable boxes. The packaging virtually eliminates light exposure, which can degrade basal media components and alter their performance. In addition, Gibco media bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate with a high-density polyethylene lid, two of the most highly recycled plastics.

Gibco BenchStable Media can act as a direct replacement for basal media used in researchers' existing workflows, allowing for easy substitution. The product line is available in the most commonly used basal media formulations: DMEM, DMEM/F-12, MEM, and RPMI 1640, all of which include GlutaMAX Supplement. Gibco BenchStable Media supports cellular proliferation and maximum cell densities comparable to conventional basal media formulations when supplemented with 10 percent Fetal Bovine Serum.

The Gibco BenchStable Media are available globally. For more product information, please visit here.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

