Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches First T-Cell Medium Designed Specifically for Allogeneic Cell Therapy Workflows

"This is the first media specifically designed to culture healthy donor cells for use in cell therapies," said Orjana Terova, director, product management, Cell Culture/Cell Therapy at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Precision medicine promises to transform the future of patient care, but the high cost prevents widespread access to potentially life-saving therapies. Our goal is to help researchers advance the development of allogeneic cell therapies to make precision medicine more accessible."

The Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro SFM packaging is suited for closed systems and is manufactured in conformity with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards. This serum free media is ready to use and compatible with automated and longer workflows, providing a consistent, cost-effective formulation that maintains cell quality and increases the efficacy of cell-based therapies.

The CTS product line is a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to work together, from cell isolation/activation and gene transfer to cell expansion, to address cell therapy developers' manufacturing workflow challenges.

For more information on the Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro SFM, please visit www.thermofisher.com/optmizerpro.

Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro SFM is for research use or manufacturing of cell, gene, or tissue- based products. It is not intended for direct administration into humans or animals.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Mauricio Minotta

Phone: 760-805-5266

Email: [email protected]

Olivia Hayum

Phone: 978-201-9131

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

