Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches First T-Cell Medium Designed Specifically for Allogeneic Cell Therapy Workflows
Novel media supports automated T-cell expansion to deliver scalable, cost-effective cell therapy treatments
Jan 27, 2021, 08:00 ET
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific has developed a new medium for the development and expansion of human T lymphocytes (T-cells) for cell therapy developers using allogeneic workflows. The Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro Serum Free Media (SFM) is a first-of-its-kind media-solution that targets the metabolism of healthy donor cells, making it ideally suited for use in the production of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapies.
In contrast to autologous cell therapies, which are produced using a patient's own cells, allogeneic cell therapies are derived from healthy donor tissue, potentially enabling more scalable, cost-effective cell therapy manufacturing. The Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro SFM enhances donor T-cell proliferation, maintains central memory T-cells further into expansion, and delays effector differentiation of healthy donor T-cells, resulting in faster, increased production of central memory cells.
"This is the first media specifically designed to culture healthy donor cells for use in cell therapies," said Orjana Terova, director, product management, Cell Culture/Cell Therapy at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Precision medicine promises to transform the future of patient care, but the high cost prevents widespread access to potentially life-saving therapies. Our goal is to help researchers advance the development of allogeneic cell therapies to make precision medicine more accessible."
The Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro SFM packaging is suited for closed systems and is manufactured in conformity with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards. This serum free media is ready to use and compatible with automated and longer workflows, providing a consistent, cost-effective formulation that maintains cell quality and increases the efficacy of cell-based therapies.
The CTS product line is a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to work together, from cell isolation/activation and gene transfer to cell expansion, to address cell therapy developers' manufacturing workflow challenges.
For more information on the Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro SFM, please visit www.thermofisher.com/optmizerpro.
Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro SFM is for research use or manufacturing of cell, gene, or tissue- based products. It is not intended for direct administration into humans or animals.
