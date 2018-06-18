Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Ion AmpliSeq HD Technology

Until now, clinical researchers have relied on fixed NGS gene panels to carry out applications that require ultra-high sensitivity capability, but the ability to combine panel customization with exceptional sensitivity has long been sought after by customers, particularly for liquid biopsy applications. This has led Thermo Fisher to develop Ion AmpliSeq HD, a new library prep technology that enables custom design flexibility for single nucleotide variations (SNVs), small insertions/deletions (indels), fusions and copy number variation (CNV) detection with a limit of detection (LOD) as low as ≤0.1 percent in blood samples.

"Ion AmpliSeq HD panels allow me to interrogate highly heterogeneous tumor samples for my targets of interest," said John Thompson, Ph.D., IVD Development Leader, Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx). "We are able to detect specific variants as low as 0.1 percent, and the workflow allows me flexibility based on my needs."

The heightened sensitivity achieved with Ion AmpliSeq HD is enabled with proprietary molecular tags, while dual barcoding of the fragments of interest helps enhance accuracy in fragment identification and sequencing using the Ion GeneStudio S5 Series instruments. The technology also provides workflow improvements that reduce library preparation time to less than three hours.

Similar to the original Ion AmpliSeq technology, Ion AmpliSeq HD leverages the same two-day, sample-to-answer workflow that's easy to implement in any NGS laboratory. In addition to its successful application in oncology research, Ion AmpliSeq HD has also demonstrated application in inherited disease research, as presented during Thermo Fisher's customer talks at ESHG, with potential use in infectious disease research, microbial studies, and gene expression analysis.

"For studying mosaicism in rare genetic diseases, we needed a genetic analysis technology that is highly sensitive and capable of discovering novel variants," said Line H. G. Larsen, head of laboratory, Amplexa Genetics. "Ion AmpliSeq HD solution enables me to detect transmission of pathogenic variants from mosaic parents. With this technology, we look forward to finding new insights about the causes of these types of genetic diseases."

"As oncology research continues to evolve at a rapid pace, so has demand for advanced tools that can keep pace with the needs of our customers," said Andy Felton, vice president, product management for clinical sequencing at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We have built upon the knowledgebase from our market-leading AmpliSeq technology to now provide a solution that raises the bar for library prep by combining flexibility with ultra-high sensitivity."

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Mauricio Minotta

+1 760 929 2456

+1 760 805 5266 (mobile)

mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-launches-ion-ampliseq-hd-technology-300667338.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

