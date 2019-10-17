Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New External Molecular Control Panel for the Analytical Evaluation of BCR-ABL Test Methods

BCR-ABL is a biomarker for chronic myeloid leukemia, a persistent bone marrow cancer. Blood tests monitor the effectiveness of targeted drug therapy for chronic myeloid leukemia by detecting and quantitating the BCR-ABL gene. BCR-ABL RNA must be accurately quantitated to make critical, timely, patient treatment decisions. With the launch of the Acrometrix BCR-ABL Panel, laboratorians can now monitor assay performance at every clinical stage due to expanded dynamic range.

"The Acrometrix BCR-ABL Panel is the first full-process molecular control for challenging validated BCR-ABL assay performance, providing researchers and laboratorians with greater confidence utilizing a highly charactized product," said Fernando Beils, vice president and general manager of Clinical Diagnostics for Thermo Fisher. "Additionally, this new molecular control panel is traceable to the new World Health Organization (WHO) standards for genetic reference panels for the quantitation of BCR-ABL. This provides assurance to laboratory staff that there is accuracy in the measurement of their assay results."

The Acrometrix BCR-ABL Panel is available globally as a Research Use Only product, and is not intended for clinical use.

