Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Powerful Invitrogen iBright 1500 Imaging System Series for Western Blot and Gel Imaging

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For biological researchers requiring high-quality images from their samples without over-investing time and resources, a new, easy-to-use imaging platform features a powerful camera and other imaging capabilities to accelerate and streamline analysis.

The Invitrogen iBright 1500 imaging series is the latest offering in Thermo Fisher Scientific's innovative line of western blotting solutions for life science researchers, and includes two models, the Invitrogen iBright FL1500 imaging system and the Invitrogen iBright CL1500 imaging system. The new iBright 1500 series expands upon the functionality of the original Invitrogen iBright 1000 imaging system series, first launched in May 2017, with additional application support to meet the demands of today's biological research applications and are engineered with a focus on ease of use.

"The iBright 1500 series is powerful and feature-rich while being accessible to our customers of all experience levels," said Dara Grantham Wright, vice president and general manager for protein and cell analysis at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The new time saving and error reducing features including automation, software, and imaging capabilities, make it an ideal solution for research scientists focused on moving science forward."

Designed to support a broad set of applications, the iBright 1500 series can be utilized to image fluorescent western blots, chemiluminescent western blots, colorimetric western blots, stained protein and nucleic acid gels, and more. With an integrated green-LED transilluminator, popular DNA gel stains can be excited without UV ray exposure or mercury waste generated from UV transilluminator bulbs. Users with routine analytical needs can use the built-in automated analysis software, while the standalone Invitrogen iBright Analysis Software is available for more complex and in-depth analysis.

Advanced imaging and automation features include:

Powerful, high-resolution 9.1-megapixel camera capable of detecting subtle differences in samples

Advanced automatic 'Smart Exposure' technology to quickly determine optimal exposure time

Automatic zoom, focus and sample rotation

On-instrument, automatic data analysis for fast and routine analysis, and standalone iBright Analysis Software for more complex analyses available in both desktop and Thermo Fisher Cloud powered versions

powered versions Normalization workflow supporting total lane protein and house-keeping protein methodologies

Core fluorescent blot, chemiluminescent blot, protein gel and DNA gel imaging capabilities

Specialty application support including membrane stain, 2D strips, TLC plate, colorimetric blot, colony plates and 96-well plate imaging

The iBright 1500 series is also enabled with Thermo Fisher Connect, a cloud-based connectivity platform, and features up to 4-plex fluorescent western blot imaging.

For more information on the iBright 1500 imaging system series, please visit thermofisher.com/iBright.

