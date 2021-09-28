Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit

The SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit preserves viral nucleic acids in a non-hazardous stabilization solution that inactivates common respiratory viruses for safer sample collection. The kit comes with an easy-to-use, spill-resistant funnel, a screw cap to secure the sample after collection, and a standardized size tube that fits seamlessly into viral RNA extraction automation workflows for high throughput sample processing.

"Labs need a non-invasive and non-hazardous collection kit that works with their current instruments," said Ellie Mahjubi, vice president and general manager of sample preparation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kits are compatible with downstream automation workflows to help reduce the costs and time of viral research."

The stabilized solution is non-hazardous, does not contain guanidinium to avoid interaction with bleach and is compatible with all disinfection protocols. The stabilization agent preserves nucleic acid in saliva samples at ambient temperature for up to 14 days for RNA and viral nucleic acid, and up to two years for gDNA.

The new kit complements Thermo Fisher's recently launched SpeciMAX Saliva Collection Kit for raw saliva. Both products come individually packaged and barcoded, require just 1 mL of saliva and are a standardized 6 mL size to fit into downstream automation workflows.

The SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit contains components that are manufactured under a license from Isohelix, a division of Cell Projects Limited.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/specimaxsaliva.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

